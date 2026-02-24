With the NBA regularly staging regular-season games in cities like Paris, London, Mexico City, and Berlin now, the conversation around a potential European league or internationally-based expansion franchise is gaining momentum. Specifically, the NBA's ongoing push to bring regular-season basketball to international arenas can count on Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks for support. The Australian and inventive head coach Quin Snyder are in full agreement, lobbying for more European and Austrialian based regular season games around the NBA All-Star break.

For Snyder, the initiative is a no-brainer in an industry that has become increasingly global. The NBA's efforts to strengthen ties with international markets are a positive development for everyone.

“I think the (NBA Europe project) is terrific,” Snyder told ClutchPoints. “The league is global and has players from all over the world. So playing in Europe, whether it be in London, Paris, or Berlin, there could be games everywhere right now. You hear a lot about European players watching the NBA before they come over here, and I think more and more American kids are aware of basketball internationally.”

Snyder pointed to the long pipeline of European talent entering the league as evidence of basketball's growing international roots, while noting the influence flows in both directions.

“You usually see a spike in that during the World Cup or the Olympics,” added Snyder. “The more the game expands internationally, the better it is for everybody in the NBA. So, teams and players going over there, there are a lot of benefits. Whether it's cultural benefits or just raising awareness about other parts of this world we live in.”

As the decision-makers look to capitalize on the sport’s global momentum, the increase in endorsements reflects a growing sentiment among coaches and players that the league’s future success relies heavily on its ability to think beyond borders. For Snyder, the strategy is straightforward; the more the NBA invests abroad, the stronger the league becomes at home.