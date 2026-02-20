Five games in with his new team, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder is undefeated in wine and gold. In an exclusive postgame interview with ClutchPoints after the Cavs' blowout 112-84 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Schroder shared that he is not surprised by how quickly the group has adjusted to his addition, as well as fellow newcomers Keon Ellis and James Harden.

“They did their thing before,” Schroder told ClutchPoints. “We've just tried to chip in, we've just tried to make sure that we are really, really locked in every single game. It don't matter who we play; we don't shy away from the moment, shy away from good teams. Just playing our type of basketball and trying to improve every single day. I think it's been working.

“We just want to get to our peak in April. I think that's where it matters the most, and whatever we have to do, there's steps. We have to do it every single day. Everybody's got to buy in, and that's what makes it so special right now that we're playing at such a high level.”

Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell noticed the revamped mentality in the building in the team's first practice post-All-Star break. Harden, Schroder, and Ellis have helped the guys understand the task at hand.

“When you bring those guys in, they bring a level of professionalism that they've been in the league,” Mitchell said. “That's what I've been around since I was in the league, and that's kind of what it is. Just understanding, ‘Hey, we got a 5-in-7 coming up. Yeah, we are new and all that, but we also come in there and say, ‘Hey, it's time to go.’”

“I think we handled that professionally,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson added. “I know guys worked; normally, it's take three, four, five days off. This is more like… I called it a working vacation. We need to keep our bodies moving, make sure we got in the gym. I think most of the guys did that. That's part of a professional approach. But also, like, man, we've got some catching up to do here, and we've got a sprint here at the end. So this is a good start, good first game out of the box.”

Since coming over in a trade with Ellis from the Sacramento Kings, Schroder has imposed his will defensively and shown his aggressiveness in getting downhill. Atkinson loves the contrast off the bench compared to a bigger starting five. The 13-year veteran's biggest impact doesn't come in the stat sheet for this particular group or at this point in his career; it's all about how he plays (and Ellis, too) — dogged, unrelenting, and with an edge.

“I don't know how many deflections those guys had tonight between them,” Atkinson said. “Keon, I'm not sure I've seen that in the league. Like, he can get in a passing lane; he had three blocks tonight. I knew that was part of his statistical profile, but to see it live is impressive. We throw Dennis in there and Sam [Merrill] and Keon, [and] it's almost like a different look, with our speed and aggressiveness defensively. So, I'm really excited about that second unit because of those guys.”

“Dennis, he just picks up the ball,” added Evan Mobley, who played in his first game since January 26. “Small guard, I think, can turn people and make offenses start later in the shot clock. And Keon, I mean, he's just everywhere. Today, he got a corner-three block; you don't see that much. His offense, he dunked on like two people. He got a block and then saved it on top of the guy. He just does a lot of little things that you don't really see.”

As nice as it is to see this kind of success, there's always room for improvement, and the Cavs only have so many days to practice in the second half of the season. What's it going to take to maintain the momentum that Cleveland has built since retooling its roster?

“Enjoying it,” Schroder told ClutchPoints. “Enjoy every single game, every single practice, making sure the chemistry is right. We enjoy each other. I think that's the most important because, if you have great chemistry on and off the court, it goes a long way.

“We've got so much talent with this group and high-character guys, I'm not really worried about basketball. Coming together as a group and as a unit, I think it's gonna make a big, big difference — especially in the playoffs when we go through hard times, and it's really physical, and the mentality piece of it. I think when we find that, we're gonna be really, really good.”

Dennis Schroder and Jordi Fernandez's appreciation for each other is mutual

Having spent just 23 games together in Brooklyn and crossed paths internationally, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is well aware of Schroder's expertise.

“Dennis is the ultimate pro,” Fernandez told ClutchPoints in his pregame press conference. “We know he's been wearing different jerseys, but the reality is, teams want him. Teams want him to win. Everywhere he goes, he's, for the most part, been part of success. I think that's very important.

“Not just in the NBA, but also with the German national team, and I've had the chance to [coach] against him. I had a lot of respect for him when I [coached] against him, and even more respect because I've had the chance to coach him. And not just the player, but also the person and his family. I think the Cavs are very fortunate to have him.”

In 2024, he averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on .452/387/.889 shooting splits in just under 34 minutes per game before the Golden State Warriors traded for him. Schroder is appreciative of the short time he spent with Fernandez.

“Just a guy who understands what I bring to the table,” Schroder told ClutchPoints. “He made me feel comfortable. Telling is one thing, but meaning it, really making sure that the players [have] got the confidence to really play and be comfortable in their positions means a lot. He did that for me.

“I played one of my best seasons there, half-seasons, whatever you want to call it. But I really liked him as a coach. A European guy as well, we've seen FIBA, and we've seen NBA side, and it's been great.”