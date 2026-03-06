Angel Reese has had plenty of experience being in the spotlight, but it's been her younger brother Julian Reese's turn this past week, and she's been supporting him from the sidelines every step of the way. Through Juju's first three games with the Washington Wizards, Angel has been vocally by his side while he has his breakout moment.

“She hits me up every game, before and after every game, just telling me what I need to do. [She] watches the game, tries to text me at halftime, just stuff like that. Sometimes I gotta get her off me a little bit, just try to tell her let me do what I do,” Juju said with a smile. “But it's just great having a sister like that, that's always on me and just trying to see the best for her brother, especially while she's busy doing the stuff that she's doing. Love her to death.”

Julian Reese on Angel Reese: “She hits me up before & after every game just telling me what I need to do…It's just great having a sister like that's always on me & just trying to see the best for her brother…Love her to death” ❤️ (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/PnAo1Jr6oi https://t.co/bqq9f5gUO0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 6, 2026

The Wizards signed Juju to a two-way contract on February 28, and he's played three games with the injury-ridded team so far. He put up 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals through his first two contests before breaking out with an 18-point, 20-rebound performance in his third. Angel could be seen cheering her brother on both in person and online.

Article Continues Below

Angel Reese is court-side watching her brother Juju Reese in his 2nd career NBA game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xPhBstc9R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2026

The Reese siblings clearly have a lot in common on the court, as they've both demonstrated an impressive ability to work the glass. Juju set the Wizards' franchise rookie record with 10 offensive rebounds in his third outing, while Angel has averaged a double-double with rebounds in each of her last five seasons. They've also both become the youngest in their respective leagues to tally 18+ points and 10+ offensive boards in a game, proving that the talent for grabbing “Mebounds” does run in their family.