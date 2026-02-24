If the creators of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins are lucky enough to have a Season 2 green-lit, they would love to work with legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is a mockumentary about a washed-up NFL player (played by SNL alum Tracy Morgan) who's desperate to get back in the good graces of the public. So, in turn, he hires an acclaimed documentary filmmaker (played by Daniel Radcliffe) to tell his story the way he wants it.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about their new NBC sitcom, co-creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means spoke about other athletes they'd love to follow in a documentary. After all, the series was inspired by real-life players like Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas, who have “self-funded” documentaries about themselves.

Means would love to chronicle Lynch's story, saying, “I would watch a 100-hour documentary about Marshawn.”

“Oh, sure,” Carlock added. “We could just follow Marshawn Lynch around, just record everything he says, and I would watch that.”

Whether or not it happens is another story. Lynch has experience on the small screen, appearing in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Westworld, and Lopez vs. Lopez. Coming up, he will appear in Euphoria Season 3.

Additionally, he has appeared in several movies. He had a role in Bottoms as a history teacher, which Carlock called a “great casting.” He has also been in 80 for Brady, Freaky Tales, Love Hurts, The Pickup, and Eenie Meanie.

What is The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins about?

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is a new NBC sitcom from Carlock and Means. It follows Reggie Dinkins, a former NFL star trying to rebuild his public image with a documentary.

Erika Alexander, Precious Way, Bobby Moynihan, and Radcliffe also star in the series. Tina Fey serves as one of the producers of the show.

The series premiered on Jan. 18, 2026, as a midseason entry in NBC's 2025-26 TV season. A second episode followed on Feb. 23, and new episodes will follow every Monday through Apr. 6.

