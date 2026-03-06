Teams around the league are making some cuts to their rosters with the goal of creating more cap space for free agency. On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals did just that by letting go of a veteran defensive tackle.

Reports indicate that Dalvin Tomlinson, who is 32 years old, was released by the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Held a cap hit of $16.2 million. The release saves Arizona $9.4 million of cap space.

The Cardinals have released veteran DT Dalvin Tomlinson, who had a cap number of $16.2M.”

Tomlinson, a nine-year veteran, played for the Cardinals for just one season despite initially signing a two-year, $29 million contract with the club. He played all 17 games, recording 26 combined tackles (13 solo) and one sack. Tomlinson will have an opportunity to sign with a new franchise this offseason.

As for Arizona, the front office has saved about $20 million in cap space with its recent cuts. The Cardinals also let go of defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. Additionally, it's said the organization opted not to tender the contract of running back Emari Demercado, making him a free agent.

Releasing Kyler Murray on the day of the new league year will also save the club some cap space as well. With all of these moves, the Cardinals will have roughly $50 million worth of cap space to play with once the free agency window officially opens on March 11.

The Cardinals, along with the other 31 teams in the league, can begin negotiating new deals with free agents when the legal tampering window opens on March 9. Arizona is expected to be seeking a quarterback to replace Murray.