Pretty soon, HBO will be rebooting Harry Potter with a new series, featuring Dominic McLaughlin as the title character, and former actor Daniel Radcliffe is rooting for them.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Radcliffe acknowledged that he has “no advice for anybody” working on the show. However, he did write them a letter and advised McLaughlin and the rest of the cast to “enjoy” the experience.

“Enjoy the hell out of it,” Radcliffe advised the new Harry Potter cast. “I had a great time [on the] film sets. Even when you're a kid, you are still a kid, so you should be having a good time doing whatever you're doing.”

Radcliffe has spent years trying to get out of the shadow of the Harry Potter universe, and he's still largely associated with the role. He is sure McLaughlin will be able to forge his own path without the ghosts of the OG cast looming over them.

“He'll cut his own path and do whatever he wants to do. And what I'm desperate to avoid is that the adult cast, or the now adult cast, are sort of like haunting these children,” Radcliffe explained. “I think Dominic [will] figure out his own path. And that's not for me or anybody else to tell him what that is.”

Is Daniel Radcliffe in the new Harry Potter series?

Despite being the lead of the OG Harry Potter adaptation, leading eight movies from 2001 to 2011, he will not return in the upcoming series.

Warner Bros. decided to reboot the Harry Potter series with an HBO show. Each season will presumably adapt one of J. K. Rowling's books.

McLaughlin will star as Harry. Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton will play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively, in the series.

Since wrapping up the Harry Potter movies, Radcliffe has taken on a variety of roles. He has appeared in Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and The Lost City.

Currently, Radcliffe can be seen in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway. The show will officially open on Mar. 12 after previews end.