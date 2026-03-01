The start of the 2025-26 season was anything but stable for Atlanta Hawks guard RayJ Dennis. After beginning the year with the Indiana Pacers, he was cut at the end of the November when the team signed Ethan Thompson. Shortly thereafter, he was picked up by the LA Clippers. He spent about one month with the Clippers before also being waived. Immediately following his release, he signed a two-way contract with the Hawks.

RayJ Dennis has been playing for the Hawks on his two-way contract for about two months now, the longest stretch of stability he’s had this season. Although the season started anything but calm, Dennis’ unwavering belief in himself in the pursuit of his NBA dream was what kept him focused.

“I’m living out a dream, so it’s always a blessing,” Dennis told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “I’ve been able to be on two-way contracts, so I’m beyond blessed and just trying to take it day by day and keep getting better. Honestly I’m just grateful. Grateful for the opportunity in Indiana, grateful for the quick stint with the Clippers and grateful that Atlanta is believing in me.”

Dennis’ start in the NBA came ahead of last season when he signed with the Clippers. He used a strong summer league performance to earn an invite to training camp, but he was cut just a few days after camp began. He latched on with the Washington Wizards on a two-way contract, but was cut before the start of the regular season.

His first official stint on an NBA regular season roster didn’t come to fruition until January 2025 when the Pacers signed him to a two-way contract. Dennis had been putting up numbers for the Clippers’ San Diego affiliate in the G League, and the Pacers added him for backcourt depth.

Dennis played in a total of 11 games for the Pacers last season. While his time with the team was ultimately cut short, he was still able to pick up important habits as far as finding success in the NBA amid the Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals.

“I think it’s the little things,” Dennis said. “It’s the little things, I think it’s the confidence and I think the camaraderie of our team was really good. Obviously we had the talent, the horses to do it, but I think those three things were super important for success.”

RayJ Dennis developing game with Hawks

Since signing the two-way contract with the Hawks, Dennis has only appeared in one game with the team. That was a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in which he logged a little over four minutes and finished with four assists. He may have gone scoreless, but that playmaking aspect of his game is what’s going to get him NBA minutes eventually.

Amid the Pacers’ injury woes to start the season, Dennis was cast into immediate duty. He responded with games of six, five, five and five assists, respectively, in his first four games of the year. He played over 25 minutes in each of those games as well. Fine-tuning those playmaking reps boils down to the game starting to slow down.

“I think the biggest thing for me is the game is slowing down a little more every day. Day by day it’s slowing down, reads are little easier,” Dennis said. “It’s about making the reads, making the right reads, being sharp, making shots and staying out of foul trouble.”

In addition to learning how to be a ball-handling guard in the NBA, Dennis has to get used to the constant shuffle that’s part of the nature of a two-way contract. He’s limited in terms of the number of NBA games he can play in. Since signing with the Hawks, he’s spent a good portion of the season with their affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Dennis has appeared in 21 games with College Park thus far, at a little over 37 minutes per game. He’s averaging 24.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from the 3-point line and 76 percent from the free-throw line.

Whether he’s with the Hawks or with College Park, the key to staying ready and focused is by understanding that it’s an opportunity to take advantage of regardless of the situation.

“The G League is where you get your reps, two-ways when you go up,” Dennis said. “There have been some guys who have been playing a lot this year as two-ways. Normally, you don’t play ton, you don’t really know your routine and rhythm. The G is where you get all your reps. You get to work on everything you’ve been working on. I’m grateful for the G.”

The Hawks have around 20 games remaining in the regular season. Should they reach the postseason, Dennis would not be able to play as his two-way contract renders him ineligible for the playoffs.

Dennis has yet to appear in meaningful minutes for the Hawks save for the lone game against the Celtics back in January, but he’s confident that if his number is called, he’ll be able to make an impact.

“I think I can be a true point guard,’’ Dennis said. “I think I can brink an energy spark, I think just somebody who can contribute to winning and kind of do everything. Just be a point guard. I think I can be a high-level point guard and I’m excited to show that one day.”