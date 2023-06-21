Red Bull has been dominating the Formula One season. Their latest conquest at the Canadian GP ended with Max Verstappen taking the win and earning 100 team wins. Issues still happen for the team as Sergio Perez struggled throughout the race in Montreal.

Sergio Perez kicked off the Canadian GP at 12th in the starting grid. The Red Bull driver picked up the pace as he eventually ended at P6. He did not get a podium finish which is what left him frustrated, per Formula 1.

“Today was a bit of a surprise, we just didn’t have the pace. It was looking good on the hard tire initially but once the Safety Car came in, I couldn’t recover the grip on that tire and we didn’t have the pace on the medium,” said the Red Bull driver.

The main issue for him was his tire grips which limited his pace throughout the Canadian GP. Sergio Perez further outlined his personal feelings and what he expects from Red Bull moving forward.

“It is important we take time to understand the weekend because this race, in particular, has been poor in pace and we need to get on top of it. I have confidence in myself and know what I can do but today we were not good. Right now, I am more concerned about my drop in performance than my place in the championship because the pace is just not there,” he said.

Red Bull has stayed dominant after every race. The team may start coming back to Earth because of their recent struggles.