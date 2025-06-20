The city of Baltimore will continue to host the CIAA tournament through 2029. Their contract agreement with the tournament was extended after the bid from North Carolina fell through.

“Baltimore’s leadership continues to demonstrate the importance of the CIAA to its community and culture,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said in a statement. “They understand and value the event’s impact, one that extends far beyond the game. It’s inspiring to be seen, heard, and celebrated at such a pivotal time. We look forward to the continued opportunity to showcase our incredible talent and member schools in Charm City through 2029.”

Baltimore has hosted the CIAA tournament since 2021, after Charlotte lost their original bid. Charlotte was the host site of the tournament from 2006 to 2020 until Baltimore outbid them in 2019 for the rights.

When the CIAA tournament was relocated to Baltimore, the residents of Charlotte, North Carolina, were unhappy. In the past, the CIAA was one of Charlotte's most lucrative tourist destinations. Many local eateries and businesses were disrupted by the relocation. In 2018, the event brought in more than $50 million for the city, a 6.5 percent increase from the year before. But in 2019, total income fell to $47.4 million, and hotel demand fell from 15.1% to 12.2%.

HBCUs that compete in NCAA Division II are members of the CIAA conference. The event generates revenue for the host location and gives the 12 participating institutions millions of dollars in scholarship money. The winner of the conference tournament advances to the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament automatically each year.

“We’re beyond honored that the CIAA has chosen to continue to build a new legacy of Black excellence in Baltimore. “This tournament isn’t just basketball games. It’s a celebration of Black culture, Black history, and Black excellence. We are proud to serve as its home and to welcome the thousands of fans, alumni, and students who make it unforgettable every year to Baltimore during Black History Month,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

When Charlotte failed to guarantee the CIAA the use of the Spectrum Center for one of its three-year bids, their proposal to bring the tournament back was eventually turned down.