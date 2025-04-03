The EA Sports F1 25 Roadmap has been revealed, letting players know when to expect details on the next entry in the series. From My Team to Driver Career to Braking Point 3, we'll see a bit of everything before the game hits store shelves. But what else can we find out before the game's launch?

F1 25 Roadmap Schedule Details

We're just getting started with the news and reveals for #F125 👀 Here's your Road to Launch 📰 pic.twitter.com/jp7c7Undsm — EA SPORTS F1 (@EASPORTSF1) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

EA Sports revealed the F1 25 Roadmap,

April, 2025: New Deep Dives My Team & Driver Career Details Authenticity & Customization Braking Point 3 Details Gameplay First Look

May, 2025: Driver Ratings Reveal Creator/Media Previews & More Early Access & Worldwide launch



Firstly, in the month of April, fans can expect to see new Deep Dives, showing new content across a variety of modes. Overall, we'll learn new details about the game's biggest modes like My Team, Driver Career, and Braking Point 3. Furthermore, we'll get a first look at gameplay, potentially seeing new mechanics or improvements to the experience.

In the month of May, we'll already know the major details in every mode. However, we'll see new information on driver ratings, and several content creators will be showing select modes and tracks to hype up the fans before launch. Additionally, EA plans to reveal even more information, which we'll find out soon enough. But overall, we'll know a lot about the game before it's May 30th release.

Personally, we look forward to seeing details on Driver Career, My Team, and Braking Point. Last year, Codemasters gave fans the option to drive as one of the twenty official Formula 1 drivers. It's likely we'll be able to do the same this year, but we wonder what else they have in store.

My Team rode in the passenger seat last year as Driver Career received a lot of love. But we're curious to see what the developers plan to do this year. When we see things like “Authenticity & Customization”, we think of exciting possibilities for My Team Customization.

And of course, Braking Point 3 continues the story that Codemasters has been working on Since F1 21. Konnersport returns to the scene, but a dramatic event may cause the team peril unless you do something about it. We don't know much beyond that, but we expect to see some familiar faces like Callie Mayer, who was introduced in Braking Point 2.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the EA Sports F1 25 Roadmap. We look forward to each reveal as we get closer to launch!

