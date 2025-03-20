An EA Sports F1 25 leak may have revealed the launch date, editions, an upcoming announcement, and more. With the official Formula 1 season already underway, we're curious as to when the next F1 game is going to drop. Fans can sign up for the beta of the next F1 game, but we don't know much beyond that. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

F1 25 Leaked Launch Date: May 30th, 2025

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨 Here is the release date of EA Sports F1 25, the upcoming F1 videogame from EA Sports. We reveal other details in our last report including:

According to leaker billbil-kun, EA Sports F1 25 will launch on May 30th, 2025, with an early access launch date of My 27th. Additionally, they mentioned that the game's full announcement will take place on March 26th, as well as two different editions:

Standard – $59.99

Iconic – $79.99

According to the leak, purchasing the Iconic Edition grants players up to three days of Early Access. Furthermore, we know the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC. But at this time, we do not yet know if they plan to release on the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. We wonder if the EA F1 series will finally move away from the previous generation of systems.

In terms of gameplay and content, there's nothing yet. However, if the reveal does take place next week, we can expect to hear something big. Last year's reveal showed that you could play as any of the 20 drivers in Driver Career. Therefore, we wonder what exciting new improvements they plan on adding in F1 25.

Another thing left unanswered is the game's cover athletes. There are plenty of candidates to choose from for both editions. Additionally, we wonder if the developers plan to release a Champions Edition like they've done in previous titles.

While the leaker is definitely a more reliable source, we still want to wait for official confirmation on a launch date from the developer. But the information here does seem reasonable. EA Sports typically releases a new trailer for an upcoming game roughly two months before launch. And a May 30th release is close to last year's launch. But again, don't completely rely on this information 100%.

Overall, that includes everything we know right now about the F1 25 launch date leak. We look forward to hearing more in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit this weekend!

