The Florida Panthers are once again the kings of the hockey universe, having repeated as Stanley Cup champions with their exciting six-game series victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Coincidently, it was the second consecutive season that the Panthers took down the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, and once again did so on home ice in front of a sold-out crowd at Amerant Bank Arena.

Soon after the win, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis congratulated the Panthers on their victory and joked about issuing an executive order to grant the Stanley Cup official Florida residency.

“Congrats — again — to the Florida Panthers on a great championship season,” he wrote on X. “Florida has become the hockey capital of the world. We might have to issue an executive order granting Florida residency and a homestead exemption for Lord Stanley’s Cup given how much time it has spent in the Sunshine State in recent years.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons (2020, 2021) combined with a third straight trip to the Final in 2022. Now, the Panthers have joined the trend with three straight trips to the Cup Final of their own, complete with a pair of titles.

Once viewed as mostly an afterthought amongst other NHL clubs for much of their history, the Panthers are once again the envy of 31 other clubs.

The Panthers defeated the Oilers for the second consecutive season

The Panthers, who are led by head coach Paul Maurice, showcased their superior depth, strong defense and goaltending yet again throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs with series wins over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.

Their depth was also on display in the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers, which included an impressive six-goal performance from Brad Marchand, acquired at the NHL trade deadline from the Boston Bruins.

Maurice said that he believes this version of the Panthers is the best that he's ever coached.

“Well, this is a heck of a team. This is the best team I’ve ever coached from a talent point of view,” Maurice said via Yahoo Sports. “Is Anton Lundell our third-line center? Because I think he’s plus-20 in the playoffs. He’s a brilliant young player. If that’s your third line, you’re gonna win a lot of games.

“We’re just very, very deep for sure. It’s wonderful.”

The celebration is once again just beginning in south Florida for another summer with the Stanley Cup.