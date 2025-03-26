The EA Sports F1 25 Release Date has been confirmed, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. Between Braking Point 3 and My Team 2.0, there's a lot that we saw in the reveal trailer. So, what else can we expect to see in the latest entry in the series? Let's find out as we take a look at F1 25's Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, and more.

EA Sports F1 25 Release Date – May 30th, 2025

The EA Sports F1 25 Release Date is May 30th, 2025, with an early access launch date of Tuesday, May 27th, 2025. The game will be available to pre-order for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Overall, players have a choice of pre-ordering two different editions of the game:

Standard Edition – $69.99 F1 World Starter Pack F1 75 Celebration Pack 5,000 Pitcoin

Iconic Edition – $89.99 Lewis Hamilton Iconic Pack F1 World Event for F1 24 3 days Early Access F1 The Movie Chapter Scenarios APXGP Pack Pre-Order Livery Pack F1 75 Celebration Pack



Furthermore, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton graces the Iconic Edition Cover. Additionally, the Standard cover features Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and Ollie Bearman.

EA Sports F1 25 Gameplay

F1 25 brings a familiar gameplay experience that we've come to expect from developer Codemasters. F1 25 is the official video game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, featuring real teams and drivers from the season. While the reveal trailer did not show off any new gameplay features or gimmicks, we know a few details about what to expect.

F1 25 brings My Team 2.0. My Team is a mode where you create and manage your own Formula One team. This year, F1 25 adds a new Owner Perks system which allows you to “specialize” in areas you want to work on the most. Additionally, you'll be able to drive as either of your F1 drivers on race weekends. This is a great idea because it helps you directly control and develop both drivers throughout your experience

The developers plan to release a new Deep Dive in April to show off all the new gameplay enhancements. In the meantime, let's take a look at Braking Point 3.

F1 25 Story

F1 25 features Braking Point 3, a continuation of the Braking Point Storyline, which first started in F1 21. Braking Point 2 introduced a new racer to Konnersport, Callie Mayer, which added an extra flare of drama to the story. It seems both Konnersport and Callie return this year, but we do not know much beyond that.

Overall, Braking Point is a series of missions where you're given goals and objectives to accomplish. Generally, as you complete each race and progress through the story, you see cutscenes which show the team's development. Between the drivers, staff members, managers, and more, Braking Point offers a unique story set in a real sport.

All we know about Braking Point 3 is that Konnersport's legacy is at stake due to a dramatic event. This apparently causes chaos for the team, and it's up to you to help them get back on track. Save your team, and compete for a chance to become a World Champion.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about F1 25's Release Date. We look forward to getting behind the wheel for another exciting year of new content. See you at the virtual starting line this May!

