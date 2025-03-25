Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will be the cover athlete for EA Sports F1 25, more specifically, the game's iconic edition. Furthermore, EA Sports plans to reveal the game later this week, giving fans a glimpse into the next entry of the franchise. But before we get into the reveal, let's take a look at the new cover. Let's dive right in!

Lewis Hamilton will be the cover athlete for EA Sports F1 25's Iconic Edition.

Hamilton certainly is an F1 icon. He's the only driver in Formula 1 history to tie Michael Schumacher's seven World Championship titles. Having raced with McLaren and Mercedes before coming to Ferrari, Hamilton has driven for some of F1's most prestigious teams. The iconic driver also holds the record for most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among several other records.

Hamilton is entering his 19th season with a new team, hoping to win his eighth championship while trying to win the Constructor's cup for Ferrari. He's currently ranked 9th place, earning nine points from the Australian GP. Unfortunately for Hamilton, he was unable to finish the Chinese GP last week, but he's got plenty of time left in the season to turn things back around.

When & Where to Watch the EA Sports F1 25 Reveal

The EA Sports F1 25 Reveal begins on March 26th, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT. You can watch the premier on the company's official YouTube channel.

At the time of writing we don't know what to expect during the reveal, besides the Release Date information. But if we were to guess, we may see some of the following things:

Gameplay

All Editions and their cover athletes

A new feature, mode, or mechanic

2025 Driver/Car models

Out of everything listed above, we look forward to seeing some gameplay. Furthermore, it'd be cool to hear about any new features or mechanics that sets this game apart from the others. It would also be cool to see the game's other editions, and see a glimpse of the 2025 drivers and cars in-game.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the F1 25 Cover Athlete, Reveal, and more. We look forward to seeing the next installment in the F1 Series from EA and Codemasters. Make sure to tune into the trailer tomorrow! In the meantime, check out our review for F1 24.

