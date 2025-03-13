Players can now sign up for the EA Sports Beta F1, giving them a possible chance to play the next F1 game before it officially launches. However, not everyone knows about the Beta, or how to sign up for it. Therefore, we'll show you how to sign up for the the Beta of EA Sports' next F1 game. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Can You Sign Up For the EA Sports Beta F1?

Register your interest in EA SPORTS BETA F1 across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC 🛠 Sign-ups end soon ⏱ Find out more, here: https://t.co/SS7GVTP6aD pic.twitter.com/i2tQ0bVsbv — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

To sign up for the EA Sports Beta F1, you need to create an Electronic Arts Playtester Profile using your EA Account. Additionally, make sure your EA Account is linked with your system of preference. The Beta will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Once you're logged onto the EA Playtest Website, you'll be able to sign up for the EA Sports Beta F1 under the section that says “Playtests Available”. Select the F1 Beta Playtest and you'll be sent to a form to fill out information.

Do keep in mind, though, that just signing up for the Playtest does not guarantee you a spot. There's a possibility that if you've played F1 24, or previous EA F1 games, that could help your chances of receiving a beta code. However, there's no evidence that fully supports that claim. Furthermore, you must be 18 years of age and must sign a Playtest Agreement before the Beta begins.

Once you sign up for the Playtest, you will eventually receive an e-mail saying you were selected. If you did not receive an e-mail, it's possible that you might not receive a beta code. However, feel free to re-check and make sure you applied for the F1 Beta test.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know in order to sign up for the EA Sports Beta F1. Again, this will not guarantee you a Beta Code, but you will at least have a chance of playing the game early.

In other news, the 2025 Formula 1 Season begins this weekend. The Australian Grand Prix marks the first race of what will be another exciting season in Formula 1. Along with a new season means we can expect to hear more about Codemasters' next F1 title. Codemasters has been developing the series since 2009, and EA acquired the developer in 2021.

Best of luck to everyone who signed up to receive a beta code. Enjoy the Beta if you receive the code!

For more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.