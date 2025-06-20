Ben Sheppard had a memorable moment in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Down 3-2 in the series, the Pacers refused to let their season come to a heartbreaking end. They built a huge lead against the Thunder and didn't look back, performing at a high level on both sides of the ball.

A big example of this happened at the end of the third quarter. The Pacers led 87-60 with seconds remaining as Sheppard fired a 3-pointer from the top of the key. He knocked the shot down at the buzzer with ease, having the Indiana crowd go wild.

How Ben Sheppard, Pacers played against Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ X-factor joins Robert Horry in extremely exclusive NBA Finals clubDavid Yapkowitz ·
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers facing tough Game 7 NBA Finals trend after tying series vs. ThunderLorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tony Bradley slapped with tech after confrontation with Isaiah HartensteinDavid Yapkowitz ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers fans in full party mode after stealing Game 6 from ThunderLorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Myles Turner reaches Dwight Howard territory amid playoff block partyDavid Yapkowitz ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pascal Siakam goes full ‘Undertaker’ before do-or-die Game 6David Yapkowitz ·

It was a great highlight for Ben Sheppard to have, which summed up the Pacers' dominance over the Thunder in Game 6.

Taking a 28-25 lead after the first quarter, the Pacers exploded with 36 points in the second period. They maintained control over the game in the third quarter, making it clear to the Indiana home crowd that their squad will live to see another day.

Indiana flourished with their 3-point shooting while limiting Oklahoma City's accuracy. They knocked down 15 triples on 35.7% accuracy while holding their opponents to just eight on 26.7% shooting from that area. They also applied intense pressure on defense, forcing 21 turnovers from the Thunder squad as they used that to their advantage.

Six players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Obi Toppin led the team in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Andrew Nembhard came next with 17 points and four assists, and Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton put up 14 points and five assists, and T.J. McConnell provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Pacers will fight to win their first-ever NBA title against the Thunder in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.