Ben Sheppard had a memorable moment in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Down 3-2 in the series, the Pacers refused to let their season come to a heartbreaking end. They built a huge lead against the Thunder and didn't look back, performing at a high level on both sides of the ball.

A big example of this happened at the end of the third quarter. The Pacers led 87-60 with seconds remaining as Sheppard fired a 3-pointer from the top of the key. He knocked the shot down at the buzzer with ease, having the Indiana crowd go wild.

BEN SHEPPARD TO BEAT THE 3RD QUARTER BUZZER 🚨

How Ben Sheppard, Pacers played against Thunder

It was a great highlight for Ben Sheppard to have, which summed up the Pacers' dominance over the Thunder in Game 6.

Taking a 28-25 lead after the first quarter, the Pacers exploded with 36 points in the second period. They maintained control over the game in the third quarter, making it clear to the Indiana home crowd that their squad will live to see another day.

Indiana flourished with their 3-point shooting while limiting Oklahoma City's accuracy. They knocked down 15 triples on 35.7% accuracy while holding their opponents to just eight on 26.7% shooting from that area. They also applied intense pressure on defense, forcing 21 turnovers from the Thunder squad as they used that to their advantage.

Six players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Obi Toppin led the team in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Andrew Nembhard came next with 17 points and four assists, and Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton put up 14 points and five assists, and T.J. McConnell provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Pacers will fight to win their first-ever NBA title against the Thunder in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.