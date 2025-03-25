The EA Sports F1 25 Standard Cover has been revealed, and Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, and Ollie Bearman will be your cover drivers. Just earlier this week EA unveiled the game's iconic edition cover, which features Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. Furthermore, the full F1 25 reveal takes place this week. Without further ado, let's look at our F1 25 Cover athletes.

Who Are the F1 25 Standard Edition Cover Athletes?

Three stories to define the season 📔 Introducing the cover stars of #F125 Standard Edition: Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz & Ollie Bearman! ⭐⭐⭐ Full game reveal, tomorrow 📺https://t.co/fB3z11gNWu pic.twitter.com/FkVPaaylKD — EA SPORTS F1 (@EASPORTSF1) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, and Ollie Bearman are your EA Sports F1 25 Standard Edition Cover Athletes. They join Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who appears by himself on the Iconic Edition cover.

Piastri currently races for McLaren and is one of the best in Formula 1 right now. Last season, he and teammate Lando Norris secured the Constructor's Cup for McLaren, and ranks 4th place among all drivers in 2025. While Norris is on the path to winning the World Driver's Championship, Piastri is an excellent driver who's accomplished a lot at a young age (23 years old).

Carlos Sainz also graces the cover, donning his new Williams racing gear after joining the team this season. While Sainz (ranked 14th with 1 point) hasn't started the season off strong, there's faith from the team that his experience will become useful down the line. He makes for an excellent addition to the cover along with the other drivers.

Lastly, Ollie Bearman joins the trio, and is the youngest in the group. But despite his young age, Bearman already has experience as a reserve driver. In 2025, he's gotten points early in the season after finishing 8th place in the China GP. Bearman still has a lot to prove, but that's what makes him a perfect candidate.

Overall, we like how the cover athletes represent a different age group. Sainz is a veteran of the game, while Piastri is entering his prime. Meanwhile, Bearman represents the future of Formula 1, and the new drivers and memories that'll last for years. Now we look forward to seeing their driver rating in-game, and which one to play with in Driver Career.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the F1 25 Standard Edition Cover Athletes. Stay tuned for the full reveal tomorrow, which is likely to show off gameplay and more. Furthermore, check out the game's Iconic Edition cover, which features Lewis Hamilton. Hope you enjoy the reveal!

