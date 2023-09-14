It's Week 2 of fantasy football season in the NFL, and there are plenty of sneaky sleeper options available for fantasy players.

Who should you consider in your lineups in Week 2? Here are the best sleeper picks.

QB Sleeper

Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. CHI): Let's get wild, because we're going deep into the sleeper category for the quarterback position. In all honesty, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the easy choice for this category since he's QB15 in FantasyPros' Week 2 rankings and has an intriguing matchup on tap with the Los Angeles Rams. But did you see what Jordan Love (he should be rising above sleeper status) and the Green Bay Packers did against the Chicago Bears in Week 1? Better yet, did you see what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did against the Minnesota Vikings?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Baker Mayfield's numbers weren't anything special in Week 1 (21/34, 173 YDS, 2 TD), but that was good enough for a top-14 quarterback finish in the fantasy football world, and an 80.8 QB rating (fifth in the NFL) by Pro Football Focus. More importantly, he didn't commit a single turnover. This doesn't mean you should actively start Mayfield in your league since a “Baker game” is always possible. However, for the Aaron Rodgers fantasy owners out there with limited options, Mayfield qualifies as a playable sleeper if needed with the Bears on tap.

RB Sleeper

Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. GB): Tyler Allgeier should not be a sleeper. To repeat, Allgeier should not be a sleeper. Yet, he's still not being talked about enough ahead of a Week 2 showdown with the Packers. It's the Bijan Robinson show on the Atlanta Falcons, but it was Allgeier who led the way in their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers with 16 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 19 yards. That makes Allgeier a great FLEX play against the Packers.

WR Sleeper

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SF): The legend of Puka Nacua begins. While we didn't pick the obvious choice at quarterback, we're picking the obvious choice at wide receiver. Nacua was the most-suggested waiver wire pickup in fantasy football entering Week 2 and for good reason. He hauled in 10 of 15 targets for 119 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' dominant win over the Seattle Seahawks to finish as the ninth-highest scoring wideout using PPR scoring. The targets tied Tyreek Hill for the most in the NFL to open the season. With Cooper Kupp sidelined, Nacua's role in the offense must be respected, even with a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

TE Sleeper

Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. NYG): Playing anyone on a Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals offense is not something you want to do. But we can't ignore Zach Ertz's 10 targets in Week 1, which led all tight ends in the NFL. Bad teams can offer plenty of value in the passing game in fantasy football due to the volume of opportunities in a playing-from-behind game script. Ertz only converted that volume into six catches for 21 yards, but at this position, you take what you can get. The New York Giants are better than their 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys suggests, and they could force Arizona to play from behind once again.

D/ST Sleeper

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL): The Baltimore Ravens' 25-9 win against the Houston Texans was more about their defense than their offense. And the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns was more about their offense than their defense. Combine those two together, and this seems like a solid bounce-back spot for Zac Taylor's team.

Baltimore produced only 265 yards of total offense in Todd Monken's debut as offensive coordinator – the second-fewest in a Ravens' season-opener in the John Harbaugh era – and Lamar Jackson was pressured on 12 of his 31 dropbacks. With J.K. Dobbins out for the rest of the season and Mark Andrews' injury status still to be determined, the Bengals' defense could give fantasy managers a big performance against a Ravens' offense that still has something to prove.