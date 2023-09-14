Philadelphia Eagles halfback D'Andre Swift appears poised to handle a large workload for his team on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, with Kenneth Gainwell, the lead back from Philly's Week 1 win, out for the game with a rib injury. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Swift's role for the game in comments that will both excite and confound the Eagles halfback's fantasy football managers. Here's what Sirianni, who was asked directly if Swift can “carry the load“, told the media, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“Think he can play both those roles, no question about it. He'll be in that role sometimes where he carries the load for the game, and he'll be in the role sometimes like he was in last game.”

Sirianni told reporters that the Eagles running back could “carry the load for an entire game” or could sometimes be in a situation where he is part of a committee, like he was in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Swift carried the ball once and hauled in one reception in the 25-20 Week 1 win over the Patriots. It was a quiet day for his fantasy football managers, made worse by the fact that fellow offseason addition Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch for the game.

With Gainwell out, Swift's fantasy football managers are understandably hesitant to start him, especially with Penny likely to be active and Boston Scott also in the mix.

Sirianni's will-he-or-won't-he comments don't help either. However, the Eagles, who traded a future fourth rounder and a seventh rounder for Swift, didn't make the move to watch Swift sit on the bench.

Even if he isn't the lead back, Swift should be headed for at least 10 touches on the ground and through the air. The Vikings defense ranked 19th in fantasy points against, allowing the ninth-most receptions to opposing halfbacks in 2022.

With a high over/under of 49, Swift is a safe bet to be involved- and possibly reach the end zone- in what figures to be a high-scoring Eagles-Vikings game.