Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season featured a ton of explosive plays from fantasy football defenses that might have turned the tide in more than a few matchups in your league. Which fantasy football defense will reign supreme in the rankings for Week 5?

Can the Dallas Cowboys defense stay hot and finally turn Brock Purdy over? Can the Baltimore Ravens defense feast on a reeling Steelers team with question marks at quarterback? Will the New York Jets defense ride against Russell Wilson and Broncos country?

We'll answer all those questions and more in the fantasy football defense rankings, but first, let's get to the deep sleepers and viable fantasy defense streaming options for Week 5.

Streaming Week 5 DEF options

Detroit Lions (vs CAR): The Lions have one of the most underrated defensive units in football, as they've allowed 20 or less points in three of their four first games and rank first in the NFL against the run. If the Panthers get down early on the road, Aidan Hutchinson will get to pin his ears back against a rookie quarterback who doesn't have receivers who are creating separation. That sounds like a recipe for fantasy points to me.

Miami Dolphins (vs NYG): If you watched (or were subjected?) to Monday Night Football, you'll understand why the Dolphins are a must-start this week. Daniel Jones was sacked ten times, threw a pick-six, threw another interception, and lost a fumble. We're going to back to the well against this shoddy offensive line and a quarterback who looks spooked.

Favorite Week 5 FanDuel DFS plays

New York Jets (@ DEN) – FD $4200: This is a surprising price on FanDuel, as the Jets are just the 8th highest-price defense on FanDuel on the main slate, despite doing a very admirable job in their last game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. With Zach Wilson showing signs of life, the Jets defense should be in better positions to get stops. Denver's offense has been very good so far this season, but the Jets' pass defense has held explosive offenses like Buffalo, Dallas, and Kansas City all under 250 passing yards. Take the discount on one of the league's best fantasy defensive units.

New Orleans Saints (@ NE) – FD $4000: Here's another price that doesn't make a lot of sense. The Patriots were just shelled by the Cowboys 38-3 and made a quarterback change in the second half and are averaging just 13 points per game on the season. The Saints slipped up last week against the Buccaneers, but this feels like a “get right” spot against a Patriots offense that has no teeth.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens D (@PIT)

2. Miami Dolphins D (vs NYG)

3. Detroit Lions D (vs CAR)

4. New Orleans Saints D (@ NE)

5. Philadelphia Eagles D (@ LAR)

6. New York Jets D (@ DEN)

7. Washington Commanders D (vs CHI)

8. San Francisco 49ers D (vs DAL)

9. Buffalo Bills D (vs JAX)

10. Green Bay Packers D (@ LV)

11. Houston Texans D (@ ATL)

12. Dallas Cowboys D (@ SF)

Week 5 Fantasy Defense Notes

With Kenny Pickett banged up and the Steelers ranking last in the league in first downs, Ravens D takes the top fantasy football spot against a team that can't run or throw with any consistency…It's rare for a team that just gave up 48 points to be so high in the fantasy defense rankings, but the Dolphins D gets the privilege of playing against a Giants offense that can't do anything right now…The Week 5 matchup for the Lions D is a perfect one, as the Panthers can't run it well enough to survive this one…

Eagles D doesn't have a great matchup against a Rams team that has been surprisingly effective, but this pass rush should get home against a shaky offensive line…Jets D should be in much better situations than the previous weeks, allowing for more blitz situations…Commanders D gets a Bears offense that will find exciting new ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory…

49ers D will have better matchups than this one, but Dak Prescott has been known to cough up the ball against the better defenses in the league…The Jags haven't been nearly as explosive as expected so far this season, and the Bills D is a bad spot for any offense that relies heavily on the pass…Packers D is going to get a heavy dose of Josh Jacobs, but the Raiders offensive line has been getting pushed around all year, and that should continue Sunday…The back end of the fantasy football defense rankings gets a little dicey, as the Texans D is more of a bet against Desmond Ridder than anything else…The top-performing fantasy defense Cowboys D won't be listed this low again, but we're putting some respect on Brock Purdy's name, who hasn't thrown a pick and is completing 72 percent of his passes so far this year…