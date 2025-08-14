The San Diego Padres made a key pitching move just ahead of their crucial three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday. The team announced that right-hander Michael King has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to left knee inflammation — a decision that directly impacts both the Dodgers series and the Padres rotation.

The team shared the update on its official X account (formerly Twitter), confirming the roster move.

“We have placed RHP Michael King on the 15-day IL (retro to 8/11) with left knee inflammation and recalled RHP Randy Vásquez from Triple-A El Paso.”

The King injury marks a frustrating turn in an already stop-and-start season for the pitcher. After missing nearly three months due to shoulder and nerve issues, the 30-year-old was activated on August 9th and made a single appearance against the Boston Red Sox. In that outing, he pitched just over two innings, allowing two runs on 57 pitches. San Diego went on to win in extra innings, but King’s return was short-lived. With the IL stint backdated to August 11th, he will be eligible to return on August 26th — potentially in time for the second upcoming Padres–Dodgers matchup at Petco Park.

The timing of the move could not be more crucial. The Dodgers series opens Friday in Los Angeles, with the two National League West contenders separated by only one game in the standings. San Diego sits at 69-52, while Los Angeles trails at 68-53. The Padres recently claimed the top spot in the division, and losing a rotation piece on the eve of the series adds volatility in what’s become a tight race.

With King out, San Diego turns to Randy Vasquez. The right-hander has spent time with the big-league club this season and has the flexibility to step into a spot start or provide multiple innings in a bullpen game. King had originally been expected to start the series opener against Los Angeles, but his placement on the injured list now leaves the Padres' plan for that game uncertain. Vasquez is a candidate to fill the role, though the team has yet to make an official announcement.

The rest of the weekend matchups are still intact. Dylan Cease is set to face Blake Snell on Saturday, with Yu Darvish lined up against Tyler Glasnow on Sunday.

The Padres rotation behind Cease and Darvish has been tested throughout the season, and King’s latest absence highlights the need for depth. Fortunately, San Diego does have arms like Nestor Cortes and Nick Pivetta available if Vasquez doesn’t fill the role long-term. But given the stakes and a one game lead over Los Angeles, the timing of King’s setback — though knee-related and not arm-related — presents an added layer of pressure as the Padres attempt to hold onto the division lead.

While it remains unclear when King will return to action, his eligibility to rejoin the club by the end of August could still have playoff implications, especially with a second series against Los Angeles looming shortly.