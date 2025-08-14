The New York Jets are preparing to make adjustments following an injury to quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor suffered an injury during training camp. He underwent minor knee surgery as he will miss the remainder of the preseason.

“He’s still going through his protocols, as far as his rehab,” head coach Aaron Glenn said on Tuesday, per AP. “So we’ll see exactly where he is in the next couple of weeks. I don’t think he’ll be playing in preseason, but hopefully he’ll be ready for Week 1.”

With Taylor on the sidelines, the Jets are figuring out solutions as they worked out two veteran quarterbacks, per NFL insider Mike Garofolo.

“With Tyrod Taylor done for the preseason following surgery, the #Jets worked out veteran QBs C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman today,” Garofolo wrote.

“Neither QB signed today. Three healthy QBs on the #Jets roster for now.”

What's next for Jets after Tyrod Taylor's injury

While the Jets figure out their temporary replacements for Tyrod Taylor, they will hope for success this upcoming season.

Taylor served as New York's backup in the 2024 season behind Aaron Rodgers. However, the team failed to achieve the playoff expectations they had with Rodgers as the two parties split ways after finishing with a 5-12 record. In the two games Taylor played in, he completed 17 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

After Rodgers' departure, the Jets replaced him with Justin Fields, who represented the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He shined in the early portion as a starter before Russell Wilson returned from injury and took his starting spot. Going to New York meant that Fields would be the starter, keeping Taylor in the backup role.

The Jets haven't been to the playoffs since 2010, the longest active postseason drought in the country across all sports. After going through nine consecutive losing campaigns, it wouldn't hurt for the struggling franchise to have one resurgent season.

New York will begin its season at home. They host the Steelers on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.