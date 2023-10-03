Daniel Jones and the New York Giants would love to have a mulligan for the 2023 NFL season. It is simply not going the way they envisioned it to be. The Seattle Seahawks added to the woes of the Giants Monday night when they defeated the G-Men at MetLife Stadium to the tune of a 24-3 score. If fans are wondering how New York could lose by such a big margin to the Seahawks, they can start checking out the level of play shown by Jones and the quality of his pass protection in that contest.

Jones was relentlessly punished in the pocket by the Seahawks' defense, and it's gotten to a point that New York found itself on the wrong side of history, per OptaSTATS.

“Including postseason, there have been 3,628 instances in the Super Bowl era of an NFL team having at least 45 passing plays in a game (pass attempts + sacks). The Giants tonight are the only one of those to take more sacks (11) than they had incomplete passes (7).”

The 11 sacks also tied a single-game franchise record for the Seahawks. Jones finished the game with 203 passing yards,m zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He completed 27 of his 34 throws, but two of his pass attempts were intercepted, including one that turned into a pick-six by Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

There is no hiding the poor performance of New York's offensive line, though, it must also be noted that the Giants missed the services of left tackle Andrew Thomas in the last three games due to a hamstring issue.