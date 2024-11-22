The fantasy football season is winding down and your matchups are getting more important. If you have a chance at the playoffs, your wide receiver choices this week could get you into the dance. Earlier this week, we ranked the wide receivers for Week 12 but now it's time for the final decisions. Let's take a look at our Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are an incredible six teams on bye this week. That number will impact almost every fantasy football manager no matter what, but does especially this week because of the quality of teams. The Bengals are on a heater in fantasy circles but are on the shelf this week. The Bills, Jets, Saints, Jaguars, and Falcons are all on bye this week. That takes a ton of great receivers off the board. You need to start the right guys in their place and we have you covered.

With all of that in consideration, we have the Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver start 'em

Jauan Jennings, SF (@ GB)

With Brandon Aiyuk out for the season, Kyle Shanahan has announced that Jauan Jennings will play the X for the rest of the season. In two games since returning from his own injury, Jennings has 17 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown. Don't let that happen again with him on your bench. Jennings is a great fantasy football option on a disappointing 49ers team.

Jameson Williams, DET (@ IND)

The Lions were back last week and Jameson Williams was a big reason why. While the beginning of his career has been disappointing, he is on the best team in football which helps his fantasy football output. With another favorable matchup against the Colts, Williams could pop this week. Detroit's offense is rolling and Williams will be the beneficiary of that this week.

Ladd McConkey, LAC (v BAL)

The Chargers have a number-one receiver in Ladd McConkey. Combine him with Quentin Johnston, who is bouncing back from a bad rookie year, and Justin Herbert has some solid weapons. The Ravens secondary has been poor this year and Herbert and crew should take advantage. McConkey is becoming a fantasy football starter in his rookie year and shows no signs of slowing down.

Start ‘Em: Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ LV), Quentin Johnston, LAC (v BAL), Malik Nabers, NYG (v TB)

Week 12 wide receiver sit 'em

DJ Moore, CHI (v MIN)

The Bears had their best offensive game in a month in Thomas Brown's first game as the offensive coordinator. While that may help the team long-term, they have a tough matchup against Brian Flores and the Vikings' defense this week. The great unit will take advantage of their injured offensive line and Caleb Williams' rookie tendencies to dominate the game. That will lead to a poor fantasy football game for DJ Moore.

Xavier Legette, CAR (v KC)

The Panthers may have a wide receiver of the future in Xavier Legette. He's had a solid rookie season and has even built a solid rapport with Bryce Young. Don't expect a big fantasy football game from Legette against a strong Chiefs defense looking to put a bad performance behind them. You can keep him around, however, as their easy schedule picks back up after this game.

Jakobi Meyers, LV (v DEN)

The Raiders have been miserable on offense this season and are sticking with Gardner Minshew this week. While they did move the ball against the Dolphins, that was mostly because of Brock Bowers. The Broncos' defense is much better than Miami's and Jakobi Meyers will be shut down this week. Any wide receiver going up against Pat Surtain is a bench candidate and Meyers fits that bill.

Sit ‘Em: DeAndre Hopkins, KC (@ CAR). Michael Pittman Jr, IND (v DET), Jordan Addison, MIN (@ CHI)