Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are all great players. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford make one of the best center duos in the NBA. Cooper Flagg represents the future of the Dallas Mavericks. In order to win a championship soon, however, there is one specific player who could make the difference: PJ Washington.

The veteran forward was traded to the Mavericks before the deadline during the 2023-24 season. Washington — as well as Gafford who was acquired by Dallas before that deadline — helped the Mavs make a championship run. The Mavericks fell short in the NBA Finals, but it had become clear that Washington was going to play a significant role with the team.

Fast-forward to this summer, and the Mavericks have a big decision to make on Washington's future in Dallas. Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Sports recently shared a reminder on X, formerly Twitter, that Washington will become eligible to sign a four-year, $90 million contract extension on August 29.

Should the Mavericks keep Washington? He is set to enter unrestricted free agency following the 2025-26 campaign, so Dallas' upcoming decision is especially important.

I've already made my opinion on the matter clear, as evidenced by the following post on X from July:

In 2024-25, Mavericks forward PJ Washington recorded the highest true shooting percentage (55.6%) of his career since 2021-22. His PER (player efficiency rating) of 14.0 was the best of his NBA career. Beyond the stats, he also passes the eye test. He plays hard, contributes on… pic.twitter.com/VPgGzxxHDn — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 22, 2025

Washington impacts the Mavs in multiple ways. He plays hard on both ends of the floor, is capable of leading the offense on some nights and his energy is contagious.

Does it make sense for the Mavericks to keep Washington, though?

Mavericks-PJ Washington future amid upcoming contract decision

Only Washington knows how he truly feels, but he seems to be content with Dallas. He was born in Kentucky but his family later moved to Frisco, Texas, so he was familiar with the area before he was traded to the Mavs. Dallas has certainly appreciated everything that Washington has brought to the team.

One could argue that the Mavericks would be better suited to save the money and pursue a bigger star in free agency or via trade down the road. The fact of the matter is that Dallas already features two superstars in Davis and Irving. Once Kyrie returns — he's currently recovering from ACL surgery — the duo will be set to lead the way.

It may not be long before Flagg emerges as a star and helps to create a big three in Dallas. Other players such as Thompson, Lively and Gafford are extremely impactful players. The Mavs feature a deep roster as well, with Naji Marshall and Jaden Hardy among the key role players.

And that all leads back to Washington. No, he is not a superstar, but Washington is a starting-caliber player in the NBA. His intensity and athleticism make him one of the Mavs' more reliable players. Even when Washington's shot is off, he is still going to find a way to positively impact the team.

So, should the Mavericks give him a four-year, $90 million contract extension? The deal would keep him in Dallas until he is 30 years old.

Washington averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the 2024-25 campaign. He also shot 45.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. At 6'7″, Washington is capable of defending multiple positions as well.

There simply aren't many players who are the perfect fit for almost any team in the NBA. Washington is one of those players, and the Mavericks would be risking a lot by letting him walk in free agency or trading him right now.

There are no guarantees at the moment, but the Mavericks should strongly consider giving PJ Washington the contract extension.