The Texas Rangers left Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 61-62. Unfortunately for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, his team was on the wrong end of an offensive masterclass. Instead of getting back to .500, Texas falls even further behind in the American League West. With struggles from Robert Garcia leading the way, Josh Jung, Adolis Garcia, and others need help.

Fortunately for Texas, Major League Baseball gave them a new option when it comes to making improvements. The league expanded roster, making room for Bochy and the front office to call up prospects. The Rangers have players in their farm system that have touched the major leagues this season, but none played well enough to earn a spot on the smaller roster.

The Rangers face an eight game deficit in the American League West after their loss on Saturday. The front office did their best to go all-in for Bochy in what could be his last season. Unfortunately, the trade deadline did not treat them nicely. Now, their bullpen and offense have suffered from inconsistency for the majority of the season. A solution could be one call-up away.

Teams on the fringe of playoff contention try anything to sneak away with one or two wins every season. For all the Rangers know, it could come down to the last game of the season for them. Texas has plenty of time to close the gap between them and the competition. However, something significant needs to change. Like the injection of a new, youthful energy to the roster.

At this point in the season, the Rangers' starters are decided. However, the team's lack of aggression on the base paths and inability to close out opponents have the front offic looking elsewhere. Here are three prospects Texas should call up immediately.

Marc Church can help relieve Garcia's stress in the bullpen

Of the list of issues that Bochy needs to fix on his roster, Garcia is at the top. The reliever has been in the middle of a rough stretch and has cost the Rangers wins as a result. Each game counts for a team like Texas, so having an ineffective closer is simply unacceptable. While Church won't push Garcia for the closer role, his arrival can help stabilize the bullpen behind him.

Closers handle the ninth innings in close games and handle high pressure situations. However, giving them momentum heading into the final frame is the role of a good bullpen. Church's arrival can help the Rangers maintain leads and give Garcia the most amount of leeway when he exits the bullpen in the ninth inning. Perhaps then Texas can finally garner some momentum.

On paper, the Rangers are far better than their record would suggest. However, a shaky bullpen can be an Achilles heel for any potential contender. Texas traded for Phil Maton at the trade deadline to help spell Garcia. If he isn't enough, giving Church a chance to find his role in the major leagues is a good way to try and correct one of the team's shortcomings.

Cody Freeman's versatility helps Josh Jung and other infielders

The Rangers' offensive shortcomings can't be blamed on any individual player. However, the overall roster is feeling the strain of playing over 100 games so far this season. Calling up prospects kills two birds with one stone. Texas can see what they have in their young talent while giving their starters some much-needed rest. Freeman did that in his first stint with the Rangers.

Freeman's speed could be something that can flip a game in a big spot. On a roster that struggles to steal bags, the infielder prospect can use his speed as a pinch runner to give Bochy a player who can put pressure on an opposing reliever. For example, Freeman can hold his own if he replaced Jung late in a game. His aggressive base running helps and his defense is serviceable.

At this point in the season, it is time for Bochy to make some serious roster moves. Freeman gives him the flexibility to throw out different looks down the stretch of the season. Jung and the rest of Texas' starting group need a shot in the arm. If the Rangers call Freeman back up to the major leagues, he might galvanize the roster and inspire them to play harder.

Abimelec Ortiz provides Adolis Garcia a mentee to mold

Garcia is on the injured list and has to sit on the bench for a while. Bochy and the former All-Star have a good rapport, but the outfielder can lose focus when he isn't playing. Calling up Ortiz gives Garcia a place to focus his energy while he recovers from his injury. Teaching the prospect how to navigate the MLB world can help Bochy's star grow as a leader and stay engaged.

While Evan Carter and other players will step into Garcia's spot while he is out, bringing in Ortiz could help the team come together. The prospect won't change the team's outlook in any significant way with his play on the field. However, if he can inspire his teammates to step up, Bochy can fan that spark into a flame that can turn things round.

The Rangers' postseason chances are low, but key players can make the difference. If they can't insert themselves into the conversation in the AL West, they might as well start preparing for 2026. Bringing in the right prospects could help them flip the script. Bochy needs to start taking risks if he doesn't want his last season as a manger to end in disappointment.