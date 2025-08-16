One of the Michigan football team’s top targets in the 2027 recruiting class is four-star athlete Colt Lumpris. Lumpris is a guy that head coach Sherrone Moore is hoping to land, and so far, offensive line coach Grant Newsome is leading the way in his recruitment.

Grant Newsome and Colt Lumpris share one thing in common as Newsome attended Lumpris’ high school. Lumpris currently attends The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. That connection has been big for the Wolverines.

“We’ve just got that connection because he’s from my school,” Lumpris said, according to an article from On3. “He gets everything about it. We could talk about pretty much anything because he gets it all.”

Not only has Newsome coached at Michigan, but he was a player for the Wolverines. He knows what it’s like to go from The Lawrenceville School to Michigan, so he can relate to Lumpris’ recruitment a lot.

“I knew coach Newsome for a while, and he would come to my school and we’d talk then, but now, getting to be able to text them and call them is a pretty cool experience,” Lumpris added.

Another thing that bodes well for the Wolverines is the university’s academic prestige. Michigan is one of the best schools in the country, and that is very important for Lumpris.

“I’m big on education because I go to a very high academic school,” he said. “Also great football and just having good connections with the coaches and everyone there in general.”

All in all, Lumpris is looking for a lot more than just football in his future school. He is thinking about everything.

“It’ll definitely come down to not just football,” Lumpris said. “It’s the connections that you have with people.”

Because of Grant Newsome, the Michigan football team is already in a great spot with Colt Lumpris. There is still a lot of work that the Wolverines need to do to secure a commitment, but they are in good standing early on.