One of the Michigan football team’s top targets in the 2027 recruiting class is four-star athlete Colt Lumpris. Lumpris is a guy that head coach Sherrone Moore is hoping to land, and so far, offensive line coach Grant Newsome is leading the way in his recruitment.

Grant Newsome and Colt Lumpris share one thing in common as Newsome attended Lumpris’ high school. Lumpris currently attends The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. That connection has been big for the Wolverines.

“We’ve just got that connection because he’s from my school,” Lumpris said, according to an article from On3. “He gets everything about it. We could talk about pretty much anything because he gets it all.”

Not only has Newsome coached at Michigan, but he was a player for the Wolverines. He knows what it’s like to go from The Lawrenceville School to Michigan, so he can relate to Lumpris’ recruitment a lot.

“I knew coach Newsome for a while, and he would come to my school and we’d talk then, but now, getting to be able to text them and call them is a pretty cool experience,” Lumpris added.

Another thing that bodes well for the Wolverines is the university’s academic prestige. Michigan is one of the best schools in the country, and that is very important for Lumpris.

“I’m big on education because I go to a very high academic school,” he said. “Also great football and just having good connections with the coaches and everyone there in general.”

All in all, Lumpris is looking for a lot more than just football in his future school. He is thinking about everything.

“It’ll definitely come down to not just football,” Lumpris said. “It’s the connections that you have with people.”

Because of Grant Newsome, the Michigan football team is already in a great spot with Colt Lumpris. There is still a lot of work that the Wolverines need to do to secure a commitment, but they are in good standing early on.

More NCAA Football News
Head coach Kalen Deboer gives directions during the second practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Top 3 Alabama football position battles to watch before Week 1Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana's Dexter Williams II (5) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022. Iu Psu Fb Williams 2
Kennesaw State football makes final QB decision as season draws nearZachary Weinberger ·
The championship trophy sits on the stage during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025.
NCAA rumors: Big Ten’s 24-plus team College Football Playoff idea will catch fans’ attentionJordan Llanes ·
Alabama football 5-star safety Jireh Edwards shuts down recruitment, confirming his loyalty to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama football’s 5-star safety shuts down recruitmentYasmin Edañol ·
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) tries to avoid the tackle of Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Philip Blidi (96) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Texas A&M football’s Marcel Reed tells story of relationship with Johnny ManzielTroy Finnegan ·
Michigan Wolverines special teams coordinator Chris Partridge looks on during the spring football game at Michigan Stadium.
Disgraced Michigan assistant releases statement after exoneration in sign-stealing scandalSteve Silverman ·