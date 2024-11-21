The fantasy football season is winding to a close and the matchups are getting more important. We've been helping you at wide receiver all season long, so you know the rankings are coming back for Week 12. With a bevy of bye weeks and injuries still ruling the day, you need the Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

There are six teams on bye in Week 12. That includes some of the top teams in the league, like the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Ja'Marr Chase had another big performance that could have launched him into the top spot, but he is unavailable. The Falcons, Jets, Saints, and Jaguars are also on bye. The good news for fantasy football managers is that there are not a ton of new injuries impacting your lineup.

With so many impact players on bye, you need some help with your lineup this week. The Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Reciever Rankings are here to give you that help.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 12

Justin Jefferson remains in the top spot despite another quiet week. He cannot afford another one as the 8-2 Vikings stay on the road for a divisional matchup with the Bears. Fantasy football managers have gotten consistent performances out of Jefferson, only one sub-10 PPR game, but very few explosions. That is enough to keep him at number one.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a big part of the Lions' blowout win on Sunday. He caught all 11 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns, a spectacular fantasy football performance. It was not enough to get him into the top spot because he had a few duds that Jefferson did not. But one more big game and St. Brown could take the top spot by playoff time.

Because of bye weeks, Nico Collins slides all the way up to number three. Fantasy football managers were crushed by the illegal man downfield penalty that wiped his first-play touchdown off the board. He never got to the 14 points that were taken away in his first game back but showed he is fully healthy. Expect him to take another step forward against the Titans on Sunday.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 12

Mike Evans is expected to return this week, which is huge for the Buccaneers and fantasy football managers. Tampa has struggled on offense without their two star receivers and Evans is the only one coming back. Chris Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the year. While Evans is still a great receiver, he may take a week to get going despite their matchup with the Giants. If he somehow ended up on your waiver wire, grab him now.

Don't let Ladd McConkey be a fantasy football sleeper anymore. The rookie is starting in less than 60% of leagues despite his 18-point performance against the Bengals last week. The Ravens have a poor pass defense and Justin Herbert is on a heater. McConkey should have another solid game for the Chargers and your fantasy team this week.

Josh Downs has proven that he is more than a Joe Flacco merchant over the past few weeks. He had 19 PPR fantasy football points against the Jets last week and should be targeted heavily against the Lions. While it will be tough for Anthony Richardson and crew this week, Downs should be a big part of the game plan.

Bust wide receivers for Week 12

The Bears looked much better on offense in the first week of the Thomas Brown era. While they still lost to the Packers, there is hope for Caleb Williams in Chicago. Do not buy into that hope and put one of his wide receivers into your fantasy football lineup. That includes DJ Moore, who finally broke 40 yards last week. It is a matchup thing this week, as they play the high-flying Vikings defense.

Rashod Bateman has been pretty poor this year in fantasy football. He only has four touchdowns this season and all of them have come against poor defenses. The Chargers have a great defense and the Ravens were shut down by the Steelers just last week in primetime. Bateman will not be a great fantasy option considering the matchup and his season so far. Even with the Bengals' success against the Chargers, LA will succeed against the Ravens' passing game.

Jakobi Meyers has had a quietly good season for the Raiders and fantasy football managers this season. While Vegas does not have competent quarterback play, Meyers has been solid. This is not the week to put him in, however, as the Broncos' defense has been amazing this season. With Patrick Surtain covering Meyers in this game, it is not worth putting him in your lineup.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Quentin Johnston, LAC (v BAL)

23. (22) Calvin Ridley, TEN (@ HOU)

22. (19) Deebo Samuel, SF (@ GB)

21. (23) Zay Flowers, BAL (@ LAC)

20. (21) Josh Downs, IND (v DET)

19. (15) Ladd McConkey, LAC (v BAL)

18. (18) Jauan Jennings, SF (@ GB)

17. (20) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (v ARI)

16. (16) George Pickens, PIT (@ CLE)

15. (17) Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ LV)

14. (14) Puka Nacua, LAR (v PHI)

13. (12) DK Metcalf, SEA (v ARI)

12. (11) Tyreek Hill, MIA (v NE)

11. (13) DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ LAR)

10. (10) Cooper Kupp, LAR (v PHI)

9. (8) Jayden Reed, GB (v SF)

8. (9) Malik Nabers, NYG (v TB)

7. (7) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v DAL)

6. (6) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (@ SEA)

5. (4) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (@ WSH)

4. (5) AJ Brown, PHI (@ LAR)

3. (2) Nico Collins, HOU (v TEN)

2. (3) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ IND)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ CHI)