Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived, and there are some fascinating defensive matchups for fantasy football managers. Here are the fantasy football defense matchups to start and sit in our start 'em, sit 'em for Week 3.

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 3

New York Jets (vs NE)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets went from a No. 2 finish in fantasy football in Week 1 to 29th in Week 2. While fantasy owners' confidence may be down on Robert Saleh's group, they could bounce back in a big way in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. Mac Jones and company average just 18.5 points per game (22nd in the NFL), so there's opportunity for the Jets in what figures to be a low-scoring game. Also, just a reminder: The Patriots' defense is a must-play against Zach Wilson.

Seattle Seahawks (vs CAR)

To say that the Panthers' offense has not been good would be an understatement. They're tied with the Cincinnati Bengals(!) and Las Vegas Raiders for the fewest points per game (13.5) among NFL teams this season, with Bryce Young yet to throw for more than 153 yards. Miles Sanders is averaging just 57.5 rushing yards per game. That gives the Seahawks' defense a chance to keep the momentum going after a top-five finish against Detroit.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV)

The Steelers are opportunistic on defense, as shown by their top finish (26 fantasy football points) in Week 2 thanks to two defensive touchdowns. That won't happen every week, but when you consider that the Raiders have turned the ball over four times in two games, another score isn't out of the question. Led by T.J. Watt, the Steelers' defense could cash in with a big performance in Vegas.

Other defenses you're already starting: Kansas City Chiefs (vs CHI), Philadelphia Eagles (at TB), Baltimore Ravens (vs IND)