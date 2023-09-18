The Cincinnati Bengals are down bad. They're 0-2 and quarterback Joe Burrow has re-aggravated a calf injury that kept him out for the last month of training camp. On Monday, Zac Taylor was hesitant to say if Burrow would be ready to go in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams in seven days, adding more concern for Bengals fans.

So, who would play QB if the former LSU star can't suit up on MNF? As Field Yates pointed out, backup Jake Browning is the No. 2 option on the depth chart. The problem is, he's never completed a pass in the NFL.

Browning went undrafted in 2019 but was signed by the Minnesota Vikings and spent two seasons on their practice squad. After he was waived in August of 2021, the Bengals swooped in and snatched Browning.

He won the QB2 job over Trevor Semian in the 2023 preseason and took one snap in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns but failed to complete his only pass attempt. Needless to say, this isn't exactly a player with a lot of experience.

However, Browning did have a solid college career at the University of Washington, guiding the Huskies to a 12-2 record in the 2016 season. They actually made the National Championship but lost to Nick Saban and the Alabam Crimson Tide.

The Bengals do have a plethora of weapons out wide in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, among others. If Browning can just make his throws and not try to do too much, they could do some damage against the Rams defense.

Hopefully, though, Burrow does play. We'll see how the next week goes.