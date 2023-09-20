The return of star tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews marked a strong rebound week for the position in Week 2. After just four tight ends exceeded 10 fantasy football points in PPR leagues in Week 1, 14 tight ends reached that plateau in Week 2. They were led by T.J. Hockenson, who garnered a pair of touchdowns and finished with 25.6 points.

Hockenson is the undisputed early-season number-one fantasy football tight end, but what can we expect from other tight ends this week? This is Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 3

Falcons' Kyle Pitts (vs. Lions)

Consider this the last chance for Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons tight end has just four catches across his first two games as quarterback Desmond Ridder seemingly throws to everyone but him.

Defensively, the Lions were lucky to avoid Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Week 1 but felt the full wrath of Seattle's tight ends in Week 2. Noah Fant, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson combined for nine catches for 132 yards as Geno Smith had his way in the air. The Falcons are a run-heavy team, but Atlanta should look to exploit Detroit's weak secondary in Week 3.

Lions' Sam LaPorta (vs. Falcons)

After a strong rookie debut against the Chiefs, Detroit Lion's tight end Sam LaPorta followed it up with another five-catch showing against the Seattle Seahawks. That is the type of dependability that fantasy football managers love.

In Week 3, LaPorta will face a Falcons defense that gave up a touchdown to Hayden Hurst of the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 but did not face much of a threat from the Packers tight ends in Week 2. LaPorta is second on the Lions in receptions; look for another strong showing against Atlanta this Sunday.

Buccaneers' Cade Otton (vs. Eagles)

Cade Otton is not on the radar of most fantasy managers, but the Eagles have been torched by tight ends this year. They made the Patriots' Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki look like superstars in Week 1 and gave up a pair of touchdowns to Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson in Week 2. Otton bounced back from a slow Week 1 to record six catches this past Sunday, making him a player to consider among the mass of tight ends this weekend.

TEs to Sit in Week 3

Commanders' Logan Thomas (vs. Bills)

Logan Thomas is off to a strong start, sitting at TE8 after two games thanks to a pair of solid performances. A second-quarter concussion makes Thomas a question mark for Week 3, but even if he is good to go, it is better to keep the Commanders' tight end on the bench. The Buffalo Bills have allowed just 24 yards on four catches to opposing tight ends this year, making this a matchup to avoid.

Giants' Darren Waller (vs. 49ers)

Avoiding the 49ers defense is always a smart policy, especially so in this situation considering how they have fared against tight ends this year. This defense held Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth to just one reception in Week 1, then limited Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles to 12 yards on three catches last week. Waller is the sixth-highest scorer among tight ends in PPR leagues this year but look elsewhere in Week 3.

Texans' Dalton Schultz (vs. Jaguars)

After a slew of productive years with the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans hoped that Dalton Schultz would be a solid pass-catching option for rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Instead, Schultz has just six catches through two games in Houston. The Texans passing game has been productive too, as Stroud has 626 passing yards on 91 passing attempts (third-most in the NFL). Schultz ranks fourth on the Texans in targets — a level that is simply not enough to achieve fantasy relevance.