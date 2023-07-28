As the 2023 NFL season draws near, fantasy football enthusiasts have their eyes fixed on potential game-changers for their rosters. One player who has piqued a lot of interest is Darren Waller of the New York Giants. The premier tight end has left a lasting impression on the league, and his fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season demands thorough examination. In this article, we'll delve into Waller's potential impact on fantasy rosters and assess his current draft value. We will also explore whether he has the potential to be a top-5 fantasy tight end in 2023.

Waller's Fantasy Football Profile: A Force to be Reckoned With

Darren Waller has proven to be a consistent force in fantasy football over the past few seasons. His exceptional athleticism and knack for exploiting man coverage have made him a favorite target for quarterbacks and a nightmare for opposing defenses. He had his best stretch from 2019 to 2020 when he had more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of those seasons. In the 2022 campaign, however, Waller was far from impressive. He played just nine games and had just 28 receptions. That's his lowest number since 2018. As a result, he tallied only 388 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Despite that, his innate skill means he can still be considered a sleeper to be a top-tier fantasy tight end in 2023.

Heading into the upcoming season, Waller finds himself in a new environment with the New York Giants. While change can raise concerns, Waller's skill set and versatility make him an invaluable asset in any offensive system. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, known for targeting his tight ends, possesses a strong arm that could lead to a powerful connection with Waller. This bodes well for the latter's fantasy prospects. He is likely to receive numerous targets and opportunities to make game-changing plays.

looking forward to the noise complaints i will get after darren waller’s first touchdown as a Giant pic.twitter.com/Oxz8L8bb8W — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) May 25, 2023

Team Outlook: Giants' Success Key to Waller's Fantasy Prosperity

The New York Giants' performance in the 2023-24 NFL season will play a significant role in determining Darren Waller's fantasy football outlook. The success of the Giants' offense and their ability to provide Waller with ample opportunities will directly impact his fantasy production. If the Giants can build on their successful 2022 season and sustain their winning ways, it will create a positive environment for Waller to thrive.

However, certain questions and challenges are present. One concern is if the Giants can build on their previous season's nine-win total and make necessary offensive improvements. For sure, this needs to be addressed. The chemistry between Waller and Jones will also be very crucial. This will determine the number of targets and scoring opportunities Waller receives.

It also goes without saying that Waller's health will be a major factor. His injury history has raised concerns for fantasy managers. In 2019, he suffered an AC joint sprain during training camp but recovered in time for Week 1. In 2021, ankle, knee, and back injuries limited his production to 665 receiving yards. In 2022, a hamstring injury in Week 5 caused him to miss several games. Of course, this leads to questions about transparency regarding his injuries. Despite this, Waller has demonstrated resilience and the ability to produce at a high level.

Current Draft Value: Waller Among the Top Tight Ends

As fantasy managers prepare for the draft, it's no surprise that Darren Waller is among the top tight ends being sought after. According to the current Average Draft Position (ADP) data, Waller is being selected as the TE7. He even edges out players like Evan Engram, Pat Freiermuth, and David Njoku. This ADP reflects a fair market assessment of Waller's value. It also showcases the confidence fantasy managers have in his ability to deliver strong performances.

However, Waller's value extends beyond just the tight end position. With his exceptional receiving skills and potential for explosive plays, he can provide fantasy managers with wide receiver-like production. This versatility and upside make him an enticing option for those looking to gain a competitive edge at the tight end position.

Tight End Competition

While Darren Waller has consistently proven himself as a reliable and productive option, the competition at the tight end position is also fierce. The emergence of young talents like Kyle Pitts and George Kittle, alongside established stars like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, creates stiff competition. Additionally, Waller's injury history, having missed 13 games over the last two seasons, is a factor that fantasy managers should consider.

Looking Ahead: Waller's Promising Fantasy Outlook

In conclusion, Darren Waller's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is highly promising. His exceptional skills, versatility, and potential for explosive plays make him a difference-maker for fantasy rosters. Yes, his draft value as the TE7 reflects his worth. Still, fantasy managers should also recognize his potential to provide wide receiver-like production from the tight end position.

As the season approaches, it will be crucial to monitor Waller's health and his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones. If all goes well with his new team, Waller has the potential to not only meet but exceed expectations. He can potentially cement his status as a top-5 fantasy tight end in 2023. When the draft day arrives, make sure not to overlook Waller and the incredible impact he can have on your fantasy football team.