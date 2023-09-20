Performances from one week of football can be chalked up as an anomaly. But two weeks of football? That is when patterns begin to form. These patterns are showing that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might not be the elite fantasy football asset that he was in previous years and that new Green Bay Packers starter Jordan Love could be the real deal.

As these players look to prove or disprove their early-season performances, we look ahead to what you can expect from fantasy football QBs in Week 3. This is Fantasy Football Week 3 2023 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks.

QBs to Start in Week 3

Vikings' Kirk Cousins (vs. Chargers)

The Minnesota Vikings spent the entirety of Week 2 playing catch-up against the Philadelphia Eagles. This meant that Kirk Cousins aired the ball out 44 times (versus just eight carries for Alexander Mattison). The Vikings face another weak passing defense this week in the Los Angeles Chargers, who were unable to stop Tennessee Titan's QB Ryan Tannehill last time out. Cousins is a strong play in Week 3.

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (vs. Eagles)

While Mayfield has not been an elite fantasy option this year (QB13 on the season), the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary has been particularly vulnerable so far. Philly gave up 316 yards to Mac Jones in Week 1 and a further 364 yards in their second contest to Kirk Cousins. Mayfield is averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game, and if you are in need of a QB for Week 3, the Bucs leader is a solid streaming option.

Rams' Matthew Stafford (vs. Bengals)

After missing much of last season with injury, Matthew Stafford has looked strong in his return. Even with an unproven group of receivers, the veteran QB has eclipsed 300 yards in the air in each of LA's first two games this year.

Unfortunately, that has not translated to fantasy success. Stafford has one touchdown and a pair of interceptions, making him QB21 this year. Rams' running backs have accounted for all of the team's offensive touchdowns this year, but expect Stafford to have more of a say moving forward.

QBs to Sit in Week 3

Bengals' Joe Burrow (vs. Rams)

Burrow's Week 1 performance can be attributed as a fluke against a stout Cleveland Browns defense. But the Cincinnati Bengals QB still could not find his form in Week Two against the Baltimore Ravens, totaling just 15.38 fantasy points. That showing put him 20th among all fantasy quarterbacks for the week. He also reinjured the same calf that bothered him in the training camp, making him Questionable for Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Even if Burrow is good to go, he will face a Rams defense that has given up a combined 318 yards in the air to Geno Smith and Brock Purdy. That is good for an average of 11.9 fantasy points per game. Trust Joe Burrow to regain form in the future, but this Week 3 matchup is one to avoid.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Saints)

After two weeks, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks second among all fantasy QBs in points scored. Poor performances from signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have certainly helped, but Love has thrown for six touchdowns and has yet to turn the ball over.

A Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints will be the first real test for Love as he faces off against a defense that has allowed just 16 PPG. The Saints have been strong against the pass and the run so far (5th in yards allowed per game), and the inability of the Packers to establish a run game this year (88 yards/game) will put too much pressure on Love in this contest.

Bears' Justin Fields (vs. Chiefs)

While the Kansas Chiefs are known for their offense, their defense has been winning them games in 2023. The Chiefs held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to just nine points last week, keeping them out of the endzone. As for Fields, he has two touchdowns and three interceptions on the year. Perhaps more worryingly, he has just 63 yards on the ground. Fields is currently QB20 on the season and should be kept on the bench until he can demonstrate the magic from last year.