Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is officially in the books, which means that the first week of the fantasy football season is over as well. There were some explosive performances from wide receivers in the opening week of the season, and that will surely continue in Week 2. So as we turn the page to the second week of matchups, it's time to reveal our Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Top Wide Receivers Week 2

The top wide receivers heading into Week 2 are pretty much the same guys we featured in Week 1. Justin Jefferson is once again the top wide receiver to play ahead of his Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jefferson had a big outing in Week 1 (9 REC, 150 YDS), and the Eagles allowed Mac Jones to pass for over 300 yards in their season-opening match, so it could be another big outing for the Vikings star wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill will come in at second after he had the biggest fantasy football outing of the week to open the season. Hill torched the Los Angeles Chargers (11 REC, 215 YDS, 2 TD) in Week 1, and while he draws a bit of a tougher matchup against the New England Patriots, Hill should still be one of the top producing wide receivers in Week 2.

Davante Adams (6 REC, 66 YDS) and Ja'Marr Chase (5 REC, 39 YDS) both underwhelmed in Week 1, but they should be expected to bounce back in Week 2. Adams could see a huge uptick in volume if Jakobi Meyers is forced to miss the Las Vegas Raiders upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals aren't going to throw for just 82 yards every week.

Top Sleeper Wide Receivers Week 2

A lot of the top performing wide receivers in Week 1 came courtesy of sleepers such as Brandon Aiyuk (8 REC, 129 YDS, 2 TD), Kendrick Bourne (6 REC, 64 YDS, 2 TD), and the aforementioned Meyers (9 REC, 81 YDS, 2 TD). You can't count on sleepers to deliver every week, but these guys could all put together big outings again in Week 2 again if you feel like taking a risk and starting them.

Elsewhere, Christian Watson on the Green Bay Packers may end up being one of the better sleeper plays in Week 2. The Packers passing attack had a great opening week against the Chicago Bears, and while the Atlanta Falcons secondary will provide a tougher challenge for Green Bay, Watson's ability to score touchdowns should serve him well if he can find his way onto the field in Week 2 after sitting out the opener.

Another potential sleeper is Christian Kirk (1 REC, 9 YDS), who was outshined by Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1. With a tougher matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on the slate, though, Trevor Lawrence may be forced to turn to his security blanket in Kirk more frequently. Especially in PPR leagues, look for Kirk to bounce back after a quiet start to the season.

Top Bust Wide Receivers Week 2

As we already noted, big name guys like Chase and Adams were huge busts in Week 1, and there could be some other top guys who follow their lead in Week 2. The biggest name of the bunch is Garrett Wilson, who went from catching passes from Aaron Rodgers to Zach Wilson in the blink of an eye. Wilson had a salvageable line in Week 1, but against the Dallas Cowboys defense, he's an extremely risky play in Week 2.

We already looked at Hill's status with the Dolphins in Week 2, but on the opposite side of the field, Jaylen Waddle could have a tough matchup on his hands against the Patriots. Waddle was pretty quiet compared to Hill in Week 1 ( 5 REC, 78 YDS), and after New England shut down the Eagles passing attack to open the season, it may be another slow day for the Dolphins other superstar wide receiver. So without further ado, let's get into our rankings.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 2

36. (36) Jahan Dotson, WAS (@DEN)

35. (35) Jordan Addison, MIN (@ PHI)

34. (34) D.J. Moore, CHI (@TB)

33. (33) Zay Jones, JAX (vs. KC)

32. (32) Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SF)

31. (31) Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. NYG)

30. (30) Jakobi Meyers, LVR (@BUF)

29. (28) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. WAS)

28. (27) Mike Williams, LAC (@ TEN)

27. (29) Zay Flowers, BAL (@CIN)

26. (25) Christian Watson, GB (@ATL)

25. (26) Terry McLaurin, WAS (@DEN)

24. (24) Amari Cooper, CLE (@PIT)

23. (23) Tyler Lockett, SEA (@DET)

22. (21) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (@HOU)

21. (20) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CHI)

20. (22) Mike Evans, TB (vs. CHI)

19. (19) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@DAL)

18. (17) Deebo Samuel, SF (@LAR)

17. (18) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (@LAR)

16. (16) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ NE)

15. (14) DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs. LAC)

14. (15) Chris Olave, NO (@ CAR)

13. (12) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. MIN)

12. (11) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL)

11. (13) Keenan Allen, LAC (@TEN)

10. (10) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (@ DET)

9. (9) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN)

8. (7) Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. KC)

7. (8) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYJ)

6. (6) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. SEA)

5. (5) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LVR)

4. (4) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)

3. (3) Davante Adams, LVR (@ BUF)

2. (2) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ NE)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ PHI)