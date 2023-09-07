The NFL season starts on Thursday, and fantasy football managers are setting their first lineup of the season. The wide receiver position is pivotal in fantasy, especially in PPR leagues.

With that said, let’s move on to our top wide receiver picks for the week.

Top Wide Receivers Week 1

In Week 1, the top wide receivers are Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Ja’Marr Chase. These are three of the best receivers in all of football and have favorable matchups.

Jefferson is the best receiver in the game, going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. He is coming off a phenomenal season where he hauled in 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He is an elite route runner and a matchup nightmare for defenses. Kirk Cousins has been great at getting the ball to Jefferson over the years, and he should have an excellent Week 1 against Tampa Bay.

Hill is coming off an incredible season (in real and fantasy football) in his first year with the Miami Dolphins. Hill is an extremely fast receiver who takes the top off opposing defenses. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Tua Tagovailoa showcased that he can be a reliable quarterback and get Hill the ball consistently. Many expected a drop-off when Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins. However, Hill produced at an elite level and should torch the Chargers’ defense in Week 1.

Chase has established himself as a top fantasy football receiver in his first two seasons. He has a great connection with Joe Burrow, as they previously played together at LSU. Last season, Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. The 23-year-old is a tremendous route runner and deep threat. Chase should excel and have an excellent game in a division rivalry game against the Cleveland Browns.

Top Sleeper Wide Receivers Week 1

Jahan Dotson, Drake London, and Van Jefferson are fantasy football sleeper receivers for Week 1.

Dotson is the wide receiver two for Washington and could be the wide receiver one if Terry McLaurin is out. McLaurin has been dealing with a toe injury, and his status is in question for Sunday’s game. The Commanders have a favorable matchup as they go up against the Arizona Cardinals, who are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Dotson could put on a show in Week 1 against Arizona.

London is the top wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons and should have a great second season. He is very talented and has a great matchup in Week 1. The Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers, who are another young team. He is a very physical receiver who finished with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie campaign. In a favorable matchup in Week 1, London should be started by fantasy football managers.

Jefferson is in line to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. He is in this role as star wideout Cooper Kupp will miss the first week of the season with an injury. He is a great sleeper option in Week 1 as his role increases with Kupp out.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 1

36. (35) Marquise Brown, ARI (at WAS)

35. (36) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAX)

34. (34) George Pickens, PIT (vs. SF)

33. (28) Brandin Cooks, DAL (at NYG)

32. (32) Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. ARI)

31. (33) Christian Kirk, JAX (at IND)

30. (30) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TEN)

29. (31) Christian Watson, GB (at CHI)

28. (27) Drake London, ATL (vs. CAR)

27. (25) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. MIA)

26. (26) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LV)

25. (29) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. SF)

24. (23) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. ARI)

23. (21) DJ Moore, CHI (vs. GB)

22. (24) DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at NO)

21. (22) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR)

20. (19) Mike Evans, TB (at MIN)

19. (18) Deebo Samuel, SF (at PIT)

18. (20) Chris Godwin, TB (at MIN)

17. (17) Calvin Ridley, JAX (at IND)

16. (15) Devonta Smith, PHI (at NE)

15. (16) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. CIN)

14. (13) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIA)

13. (14) Tee Higgins, CIN (at CLE)

12. (11) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at LAC)

11. (12) Chris Olave, NO (vs. TEN)

10. (10) DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)

9. (9) A.J. Brown, PHI (at NE)

8. (7)Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)

7. (6) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at KC)

6. (8) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)

5. (5) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG)

4. (4) Davante Adams, LV (at DEN)

3. (2) Ja’Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE)

2. (3) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at LAC)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, Min (vs. TB)

There are the top 36 wide receivers for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Fantasy football season has arrived, and it will be an exciting Week 1.