Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese is currently sidelined due to a back injury, but she’s continued to be active in the community with a recent event helping local students with back-to-school supplies. As part of her organization, the Angel C. Reese Foundation, Reese was able to supply over 2,000 Chicago students with backpacks filled with school supplies. She also took to social media to covey her thoughts on the welcoming she received from the community.

“Westside of Chicago showed lovedddd today,” Reese posted on social media along with a few related emojis. Helping students out with her foundation is something Reese has done since she was in college. And the whichever community she’s serviced has certainly appreciated it.

While Angel Reese is star off the court in the community, she’s also a star on the court for the Sky. She continues to emerge as one of the WNBA’s brightest and most popular stars. Recently, she announced that her signature shoe from Reebok would have an early release date. Originally scheduled to drop in 2026, the shoes will now debut on Sept. 18.

July 29 was the last time Reese suited up for the Sky, and she’s been sidelined since with no timetable on a possible return. In fact, ESPN predicted that she would miss the remainder of the season with said injury due to the Sky slipping further behind in the league standings.

If Reese does not return to the lineup this year, it would be the second straight season that’s cut short due to injury. She suffered a wrist injury last season that ended her rookie year prematurely with the Sky still in the playoff hunt.

Reese has appeared in 23 games this year at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She was selected to her second consecutive All-Star appearance and is averaging a double-double for the second straight year as well.