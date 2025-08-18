The Milwaukee Brewers (78-44) have been playing sensational baseball and they have built the best record in the Major Leagues. They saw their 14-game winning streak come to an end Sunday as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings. The loss has not diminished any of the enthusiasm that has developed in the Brewers clubhouse. The Brewers have gone from second place in the National League Central to having an eight-games lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Christian Yelich has been one of the Brewers' leaders for years, and he has certainly played a huge role in the 14-game winning streak. “[Forget] it,” he said after the loss, using a more colorful synonym. “Let’s come back and do it again tomorrow.”

The loss came a day after the Brewers kept their winning streak alive with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Reds. The Brewers tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning and they won the game in the 11th inning when Andruw Monasterio came off the bench and hammered a three-run home run.

The Monasterio home run has been typical of the way the Brewers have played since early July. A new hero emerges for manager Pat Murphy on a regular basis, and that is one of the key reasons the Brewers have played so well.

Brewers taking on arch-rival Cubs

The Brewers have run away from the second-place Cubs in recent weeks, but with more than a month remaining in the regular season, nothing has been decided yet.

However, if the Cubs are going to try to run the Brewers down, they need to start making their move right away. The two teams will be playing five games at Wrigley Field, and that series gets underway Monday with a day-night doubleheader.

The opening game of the series has the look of a pitcher's duel as Freddy Peralta takes the mound for the Brewers while Cade Horton of the Cubs will attempt to slow down the Milwaukee offense. Peralta has a 14-5 record with a 2.90 earned run average and he has struck out 148 batters.

Yelich has been having a sensational year as he is slashing .270/.347/.472 with a team-leading 25 home runs and 86 runs batted in.

Yelich has been getting significant support from multiple teammates. Centerfielder Jackson Chourio has belted 17 homers and knocked in 67 runs. Catcher William Contreras has also been solid with 12 home runs and 59 RBI.

The Brewers have also gotten a lift from late addition Andrew Vaughn. He has hit 9 home runs and driven in 35 runs in just 30 games with the Brewers.