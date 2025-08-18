The Chicago Bears are dealing with an early injury pileup in the secondary. Already rolling without Jaylon Johnson. They've now lost another cornerback — this time to an apparent non-contact injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Terell Smith left the NFL Preseason contest early against the AFC East contender. NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed why via X (formerly Twitter).

“CB Terell Smith, who’s been having a strong camp, had to be carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact injury. He was quickly ruled out with a knee injury,” Meirov posted.

Video showed how Smith received the injury. He slid awkwardly on the field. The medical cart immediately took him back to the locker room.

Bears Terell Smith made impact before injury vs. Bills

Smith entered his third NFL season. He had shown significant strides since his arrival in 2023.

He broke up six passes during his rookie campaign. Hitting that feat in four starts plus 12 games of action. Smith piled 49 total tackles including three behind the line of scrimmage.

The 6-foot, 203-pounder grabbed his first interception last season. Which came against bitter rival the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17. Smith picked off Jordan Love with Tucker Kraft the intended wide receiver during the third quarter.

But he's the latest to head to the injured list. Johnson injured his leg during the offseason. Although head coach Ben Johnson is optimistic that his top CB will be ready for the season opener. Smith's ailment creates a new void in the CB depth.