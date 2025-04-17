Fantasy baseball season is rolling along, and your team may need a facelift. There haven't been any major injuries that have had an impact on your team, so these moves would just be for improvement's sake. The fantasy baseball waiver wire is chock-full of great options, like Sal Frelick, Nick Martinez, and Harrison Bader.

Each of these players is claimed in less than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. They are all great options, no matter what format you are playing. Whether you are looking for category help or need raw points to pick up wins, these are great players for you to add.

Who should you pick up on the fantasy baseball waiver wire? Here are five great options that are likely available in your league.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 5

#1: Sal Frelick, Milwaukee OF (Rostered: 20.7%)

The Brewers' offense is running through their outfield to start this season. That is no surprise with Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich out there, but Sal Frelick has been just as important. He is hitting over .300 with five stolen bases, which adds value to two difficult categories to fill. If you drafted someone for stolen bases, odds are Frelick has more so far.

Matchups are important in fantasy baseball, and the Brewers have two interesting ones coming up. First, it is four games in San Francisco against the Giants. Then, they head to St Louis for a weekend three-gamer. San Francisco is a tough park to hit in, and St Louis has been pitching well lately. Frelick has to run for the Brewers to succeed next week.

#2: Nick Martinez, Cincinnati SP (Rostered: 25.6%)

There may be no hotter team in baseball than the Cincinnati Reds. They have won six out of their last eight games, despite dropping Nick Martinez's start against the Reds on Wednesday. After three poor starts, he was decent against the Mariners and is set up for two starts next week. With the Marlins and Rockies next on the schedule, Martinez could be a star pitcher for your fantasy team.

Streaming pitchers is a popular fantasy baseball strategy for players, and Martinez is the best option for this week. Dustin May was the best streamer last week, and he shoved against the Rockies. As Colorado continues to falter, picking up opposing pitchers should help your wins and ERA totals and rack up wins early in the season.

#3: Harrison Bader, Minnesota OF (Rostered: 3.3%)

The Minnesota Twins have been an absolute disaster at the start of the season. They continue to fall in our MLB Power Rankings, but that does not mean they can't help your fantasy baseball team. Harrison Bader, brought in to be their fourth outfielder, has been a consistent offensive threat for Minnesota. With the rest of the team faltering, you should pick up Bader to stabilize your outfield.

Bader likely won't be a permanent member of your fantasy baseball team. Byron Buxton has been miserable to start the season, but his offensive talent should take over soon. The Twins need to get their offense on track quickly to fix their problems this season. Even with a great start from Bader, that won't be enough for Minnesota.

#4: Carlos Santana, Cleveland 1b (Rostered: 15.7%)

Carlos Santana returned to Cleveland for his third stint with the franchise this offseason. After a great year with the Twins, he has gotten off to an excellent start back with the Guardians. He is hitting .262 with two homers while playing first base every day for the squad. It may not last forever, but Santana has been solid to start the year. Vinnie Pasquantino, Christian Walker, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr are off to tough starts. Santana could be your answer if you're looking for a replacement

Santana is another player who may not be on your fantasy baseball team for the rest of the season. But if you need a first baseman or a flex player, Santana could be the perfect option. They host the Yankees and Red Sox at home this week, which could be tough matchups. But if the Guardians are going to win, Santana is going to be a big reason why.

#5: TJ Friedl, Cincinnati OF (Rostered: 9.6%)

As mentioned earlier, the Reds have an easy schedule coming up this week. The Marlins and Rockies should be easy matchups for their offense, which points to stars like Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain. But down the lineup, TJ Friedl should pop this week for your fantasy baseball team. He has been solid this season, with stolen bases and RBIs piling up for category players.

The Reds play in one of the easiest parks to hit in, but none of their games are at home this week. They do travel to Colorado, however, which could lead to a big week for their offense. Friedl will be a big part of that, as he usually is when Cincinnati does well.