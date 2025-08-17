The Dallas Cowboys returned to AT&T Stadium for their second preseason game on Saturday, falling 31-13 to the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Joe Milton showed flashes of arm talent but struggled for consistency throughout the contest, completing nine of 18 passes for 122 yards, including one interception and a 48.8 passer rating.

The play that stood out most for Milton came on a deep throw, a 49-yard bomb to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo down the right sideline to the Ravens’ 23-yard line in the third quarter. That completion showcased his deep-ball ability, but the drive stalled due to a holding penalty, forcing Brandon Aubrey to kick a 36-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 18-10.

Joe Milton FIRES it deep to Jonathan Mingo for 49 yards 😤pic.twitter.com/Mi1JPT16BT — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 17, 2025

Outside of that connection, Milton had difficulty sustaining drives and was pressured frequently, including a sack in the end zone for a safety on the opening possession.

The Cowboys’ offense struggled to gain traction, totaling just 176 yards on 47 plays and averaging 2.5 yards per rush on 20 carries. Miles Sanders led the ground attack but was largely contained, including a fourth-and-1 stop at the Baltimore 45-yard line.

Milton’s turnovers also hampered momentum, throwing an interception in the end zone after Dallas had just forced Baltimore to punt, giving the Ravens another scoring opportunity before halftime.

Defensively, Dallas had some standout moments. Cornerback Andrew Booth intercepted Cooper Rush and returned it for a touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead 7-5 in the first quarter, and Kemon Hall added a second interception in the second quarter.

However, Baltimore responded efficiently with a Keith Kirkwood touchdown pass and three field goals by rookie kicker Tyler Loop, building an 18-7 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys advanced to the Baltimore 18-yard line, but an 11-yard sack on Milton led to another field goal, making it 21-13.

Baltimore quickly responded with a seven-play, 52-yard drive ended by a two-yard touchdown run from D’Ernest Johnson, effectively sealing the game at 31-13. Will Grier replaced Milton late, completing a 33-yard pass to Princeton Fant before being strip-sacked, but no further scoring occurred.

Looking ahead to the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons and the finalization of its 53-man roster, the Cowboys will need more reliable quarterback play to back up their defense.