Abdul Carter will definitely be feeling some soreness after the New York Giants' rivalry matchup against the New York Jets on Saturday night.

Carter has plenty of expectations on him, especially after being the third overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. He came out as a star prospect from the Penn State Nittany Lions, recording 172 tackles, 23 sacks, 13 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one interception after 39 games across three seasons.

The Giants view him as a remarkable talent, believing that he can elevate their defense for the long term. However, the road to success will come with some hard plays for Carter.

Take for example one of the Jets' offensive snaps, which saw Carter be unable to get past the offensive line. Matter of fact, the linemen prevented him from winning the matchup, never losing balance in the situation as Carter fell down multiple times.

Welcome to the NFL Abdul Carter 😂 pic.twitter.com/gEK7s6oJlg — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 16, 2025

How Abdul Carter, Giants played against Jets

It wasn't a pleasant moment for Abdul Carter, but it didn't hurt the Giants as they beat the Jets 31-12 on Saturday.

New York flourished in the pass and run game. Three of the four quarterbacks achieved 100 or more passing yards, namely Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The quarterback unit ended up recording 27 completions out of 38 attempts for 398 yards and one touchdown.

As for the run game, they took advantage of the scoring opportunities. Even though the running back unit recorded 80 yards total, they scored three of the team's four touchdowns in the game. Dart, Winston, and Devin Singletary provided the scores on the ground.

New York hasn't returned to the playoffs since the 2022 season, when they reached the NFC Divisional Round. Last season was tough for them, finishing with a 3-14 record. That is something they will look to improve after retooling in the offseason.

The Giants will prepare for their preseason finale at home, hosting the New England Patriots on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. After that, they will gear up for their regular-season opener,