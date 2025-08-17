If someone had Michael Jordan’s contact saved in their phone, they would likely show it off — and probably use it often. But that’s not the case for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. During a team activity where players were asked who the most famous person in their contacts was, Guerrero had no hesitation in answering.

Guerrero Jr. revealed that the legendary No. 23 of the Chicago Bulls is among his phone contacts, but he admitted he has never called or texted him. Still, he keeps the hope alive that one day he’ll meet Jordan, and at that point, he’ll finally reach out. He also made clear that, for him, Jordan is the GOAT.

Back in 2021, Guerrero Jr. officially joined Jordan Brand, becoming part of a roster that has included icons such as Derek Jeter and C.C. Sabathia, as well as current MLB stars like Mookie Betts and Manny Machado. The first baseman described his excitement at the opportunity, calling it an honor to be part of a family tied to Michael Jordan.

The Dominican slugger admitted that he never had the chance to watch Jordan play live, but grew up studying highlights of the six-time NBA champion. Guerrero said Jordan’s relentless competitive mentality has inspired him, and that being part of the Jumpman family means much more than just an endorsement.

“I feel very happy. I never saw MJ play in real life, but as a kid, I watched his videos. He’s an inspiration to me, as someone who worked hard every day he entered the court — to give the best of him. Being part of this family makes me very proud,” Guerrero Jr. said. “It means a lot because they are the people who are always there for you if you fail. They will always pick you up if you fail, and in every decision you make, they will always be there with you. That is why family is very important to me.” he added, according to Sole Savy.

This is not the first time Guerrero Jr. has shown respect for basketball legends. During a Blue Jays visit to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, he arrived at Dodger Stadium wearing a Lakers shirt featuring Kobe Bryant. The choice was symbolic, as that same night, fans were given Bryant bobbleheads. His gesture toward Kobe highlighted Guerrero’s admiration for basketball icons.

