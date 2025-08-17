After taking a ferocious hit on a deep ball pass against the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was not only carted off the field with an apparent head injury but was then taken to a local medical facility for further testing, according to his head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Running down the field alongside Rams cornerback A.J. Green as he attempted to haul in a deep ball, Johnston took a brutal hit from safety Tanner Ingle without fully turning around to see the play coming and was dropped to the ground, where he stayed until LA's medical staff came to check on him.

Originally drafted in the first round out of TCU, Johnston struggled early in his career at the NFL level, with his unique style of play, often compared to Deebo Samuel, failing to find a clear role in either Brandon Staley's or Jim Harbaugh's offense. While some fans were open to cutting bait on the now-third-year pro, as he was thoroughly outplayed by Ladd McConkey last season, 2025 has been much kinder to the TCU product, with the team naming him a starter thanks to his consistent improvements.

With the regular season rapidly approaching and the Chargers' Week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs just two weeks away, fans will be eagerly waiting for the next medical update on Johnston in the hopes that he has avoided any major injuries and can showcase his on-field improvements against one of the best teams in the NFL.