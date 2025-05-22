The 2025 MLB and fantasy baseball season are rolling along, and you should be scouring the waiver wire. Memorial Day is here, and if you are behind in the standings, you must make a big move. Andy Pages and Nick Martinez headline our list for the ninth week of the fantasy baseball season.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. Whether you are playing in a category league or roto scoring, these players can help your team. Real baseball teams are firing their managers and are going to start looking toward the trade deadline. That means you need to make some moves for your fantasy team before the season gets away from you.

Your waiver wire is stocked with talent, and your fantasy baseball team should benefit from it this week.

Top Fantasy Baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers OF (Rostered: 32.6%)

The Dodgers have slipped a bit in recent weeks, but that does not mean you should stop betting on them for your fantasy team. Andy Pages has been one of their top players this year, with the second-highest bWAR of any position player on the team. Even though most of that comes from his defense, his offense is enough to bet on in fantasy baseball. He has nine homers and 27 RBIs already and can continue to grow.

This week, the Dodgers face the Guardians and Yankees, who both have strong pitching staffs. But as Pages continues to grow, you should be willing to bet on him for the future. Even if he takes up a spot on your bench, his start to the year has earned a spot on someone's fantasy baseball team.

Nick Martinez, Cincinnati SP (Rostered: 34.7%)

The Reds were riding a five-game winning streak, but recently lost two games to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They keep hovering around .500 because their offense refuses to be consistent. Their pitching has been spectacular, however, so you should bet on it in fantasy baseball. Nick Martinez has been great and should make two starts this week. Pick him up on your waiver wire now and bet on two awesome starts for Martinez.

Martinez has allowed three or fewer runs in seven consecutive starts, but has not been picking up wins or strikeouts. The Reds have not picked him up offensively, but he has pitched well enough to win. Even against solid offenses in the Cubs and Royals, Martinez should pitch well for the Reds and your fantasy baseball team.

Wilmer Flores, San Francisco 1b (Rostered: 40%)

There are only three players in MLB with over 40 RBIs entering Thursday's action. Aaron Judge and Seiya Suzuki are claimed in over 90% of fantasy baseball leagues, and Wilmer Flores is claimed in only 40%. That should send you straight to the waiver wire right now. He has ten homers and 42 RBIs so far this season, and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Flores is playing first base for the Giants, which is a deep position in fantasy baseball. If you have Freddie Freeman or Paul Goldschmidt, maybe Flores is not the answer. But for many people, Flores has been better than your first baseman. As Christian Walker and Vinnie Pasquantino continue to struggle, Flores can be the answer.

Will Warren, New York Yankees SP (Rostered: 14.9%)

The New York Yankees started the season with a poor starting rotation behind Max Fried. Since sending Carlos Carrasco down to the minor leagues, they have taken a massive step forward. That is largely thanks to Will Warren, who has set his personal strikeout record in consecutive starts. Considering he is 26 years old and you may be playing in a keeper league, Warren is a good pickup.

Warren will start on Sunday against the Rockies, so he will only make one start in Week 9. The Yankees end next week in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, which could be a tough go for Warren. If you want to wait before picking him up, that's fine, but he should be a player you keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Josh Jung, Texas 3b (Rostered: 23.4%)

The Texas Rangers have been struggling offensively, but Josh Jung has not been the problem. In his last ten games, he has four homers and nine RBIs with a 1.069 OPS. At third base, that is an incredibly high offensive output. Manny Machado has been struggling recently, Mark Vientos continues to struggle, and Eugenio Suarez only hits for power. Jung is claimed in fewer leagues than all of those players.

The Rangers are at home this week against the Blue Jays and Cardinals, which are winnable games. Jung has been slightly better at home throughout his career, with a .761 OPS as opposed to a .753 OPS on the road. As one of the top young third basemen in the league, Jung should be on more fantasy baseball teams.