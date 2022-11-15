Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine.

It’s unlikely that anyone will be able to match that feat by Felix Auger-Aliassime, especially since Federer is already retired from playing competitive tennis. In any case, the 22-year-old French pro will always have a cool story to tell for the rest of his life.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who just turned 22 last August, beat Nadal via a score of 6-3, 6-4, to recover strongly from his defeat at the hands of Casper Ruud last Sunday. Nadal struggled against Auger-Aliassime’s power, as the latter recorded 15 aces to just one by the Spaniard. Nadal also failed to convert any of his five opportunities to break serve.

Via ATP:

“I think having one match here, I got used to the conditions on centre court,” Auger-Aliassime said. “It helped me a lot. I felt my game was better today. My serve was great and return and backhand was much better. I was hitting it with my more consistency and quality. When I am playing like this, I have proven I can compete and beat some of the best players in the world.”

The future is looking bright for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who should contend for several major tournaments in the years to come. Up next for him is a date with Taylor Fritz, who also beat Nadal in the group play.