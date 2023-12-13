It's a battle of wildcard hopefuls as we share our NFL odds series, make a Steelers-Colts prediction, and pick.

The Steelers lost 21-18 to the New England Patriots in Week 14. Unfortunately, it was their second straight loss to a 2-win team. It was another situation where they fell behind early and could not recover. Significantly, Mitchell Trubisky struggled again, going 22 for 35 with 190 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception while rushing eight times for 30 yards and one score. Najee Harris rushed 12 times for 29 yards. Also, Jaylen Warren rushed seven times for 11 yards while catching four passes for 29 yards. Diontae Johnson had three receptions on seven targets for 57 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Steelers went 3 for 14 on third-down conversions with one turnover.

The Colts lost 34-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Initially, it was 14-14 at halftime. But the Colts fell apart in the second half. Significantly, Gardner Minshew went 26 for 39 with 240 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Zach Moss rushed 13 times for 28 yards. Also, Michael Pittman had eight receptions for 95 yards. The Colts went 3 for 11 on third-down conversions. Also, they committed two turnovers and allowed three sacks. The defense was not any good either, not tacking a single sack.

The Steelers lead the head-to-head series 27-6. Recently, the Steelers defeated the Colts 24-17 last season. The Steelers have won eight in a row in this series and also have gone 9-1 over 10 games against the Colts.

Here are the Steelers-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Colts Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-105)

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers have one of the most pathetic offenses in the NFL. Yet, they also have a defense that has somehow kept them competitive, and they are 7-6, staying in the wildcard race. The Steelers defense is tied for 2nd in the NFL with a +10 turnover difference.

Trubisky has passed for 463 yards in four games by throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 14 times for 53 yards and a score. However, he needs to do more, as his struggles have held the offense back. Harris has rushed 171 times for 690 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Warren has rushed 109 times for 612 yards and three touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 475 yards and three scores. George Pickens has 49 receptions for 767 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has already struggled in two straight games. Now, it might get even worse. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both suffered concussions in the loss to the Patriots last week. They are both in the concussion protocol and are questionable to play this week. Therefore, the defense will have a taller task of stopping a team that can still put up points on offense.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and keep the offense on the field. Also, they need the rest of their defense to compensate for the missing players and stop the Colts.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts have had an up-and-down season. Despite the roadblocks, they have managed to persevere. The Colts hope their offense can put up points and seem to have established a rhythm.

Minshew has produced mixed results, passing for 2524 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions through 13 games. Now, he must overcome a defense that can still produce. With Jonathan Taylor still out, the Colts will rely on Zach Moss. Significantly, Moss has rushed 173 times for 751 yards and five touchdowns. The receiving core is still producing. First, Pittman has caught 95 times for 984 yards and four touchdowns, while Josh Downs has 54 catches for 612 yards and two scores.

The defense has done well enough to help keep the Colts competitive. Ultimately, Samson Ebukam is their best player, with 33 solo tackles and eight sacks. DeForest Buckner remains stout, with 36 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Likewise, Kwity Paye has tallied 25 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Dayo Odeyingbo has also added 19 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Also, the secondary is strong, with Kenny Moore II registering 62 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

The Colts will cover the spread if Moss continues to run the ball well and the Colts move the chains. Then, they need to pressure Trubisky into making mistakes.

Final Steelers-Colts Prediction & Pick

Can you really trust the Steelers after the last two games? No, you cannot. The Colts will win this one at home, further solidifying their playoff spot.

Final Steelers-Colts Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-115)