The 2024 WNBA Draft features top talents like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, poised to revitalize teams like the Fever and Sparks.

The 2024 WNBA Draft promises to be a transformative event for several franchises, with the Indiana Fever leading the way. Topping our mock draft predictions is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, a player whose stellar offensive capabilities have made her one of the most talked-about prospects in women's college basketball.

Note that the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks get to pick twice. Dallas acquired All-Star guard Diamond DeShields last spring through a trade deal with the Chicago Sky, which also included the Sky's first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and the rights to swap first round selections in the 2025 draft. Meanwhile, through the Dearica Hamby trade with the Las Vegas Aces, the Sparks also secured the No. 12 pick in the draft, along with the No. 2 pick.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

The Fever's potential first pick, Caitlin Clark, has been a tour de force in college basketball, averaging 29 points and 7.9 assists per game (via the Sporting News). She's among the rare few to have scored over 3,000 points in Division I basketball, and is on track to possibly surpass Kelsey Plum’s record and even challenge Pete Maravich's all-time record. Clark's scoring is nearly unstoppable – no team has limited her to under 20 points in over 20 games.

Clark’s star power is evident beyond the court. Her presence boosts ticket sales and attendance, making her a marketing asset for any team. Born and raised in the Midwest, she’s an ideal fit for Indiana

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Paige Bueckers, guard, Connecticut

The Sparks could pick Paige Bueckers, a guard known for her exceptional shooting and playmaking abilities. Bueckers' injury history, including missing significant time due to a knee injury and an ACL tear, raises some concerns. However, Bueckers remains a future superstar with her impressive midrange shooting and 44% accuracy from the three-point line. Her ability to handle the ball and create plays makes her a valuable asset for the Sparks​​.

3. Phoenix Mercury: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

In this scenario, Cameron Brink is picked by the Mercury. This choice isn't primarily about team fit, given Phoenix's existing strong players like Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner. Instead, it's based on Brink being the top available talent. Brink’s ability to guard both post players and perimeter guards would be a significant advantage for any WNBA team, including Phoenix​​.

4. Seattle Storm: Aaliyah Edwards, forward, Connecticut

The Storm may find their answer in UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards. Averaging 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds, Edwards' efficient playing style and strong post presence could help fill the void in Seattle’s lineup​​​​.

5. Dallas Wings: Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee

Assuming she returns from her injury, Rickea Jackson’s scoring ability makes her a top choice for Dallas. Known for her offensive skills, she could provide much-needed support for the Wings, alleviating pressure from their other offensive options​​.

6. Washington Mystics: Angel Reese, forward, LSU

Since guiding the Tigers to a National Championship in 2023, Angel Reese's journey towards a consecutive title has faced challenges. Nevertheless, she's maintained impressive averages of 17.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. With Elena Delle Donne's career nearing its end, the Mystics might consider acquiring Reese. This move would serve as a homecoming for Reese, originally from Baltimore and having started her collegiate journey in the D.C. area at the University of Maryland.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Charlisse Leger-Walker, guard, Washington State

Charlisse Leger-Walker’s passing skills, ability to get to the basket, and midrange game make her an ideal choice for the Lynx. Her potential to develop a consistent three-point shot and physical defense align well with Minnesota's needs​​, The Athletic predicts.

8. Atlanta Dream: Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina

Kamilla Cardoso could enhance Atlanta’s frontcourt, providing much-needed size and rebounding capabilities. Her potential to play alongside or back up Cheyenne Parker due to Parker's perimeter skills makes her an appealing choice for the Dream​​.

9. Dallas Wings: Georgia Amoore, guard, Virginia Tech

Georgia Amoore stands out impressively. At 5-foot, 6-inches, she ranked second in the NCAA for three-pointers last season, netting 118. Although her three-point shooting has seen a slight decline this season, she maintains a strong average of 18.1 points and 7.6 assists per game. Her dynamic play consistently challenges opponents.

10. Connecticut Sun: Alissa Pili, forward, Utah

Alissa Pili stands out as one of the most adaptable offensive talents in the nation, excelling in the post and capable of extending her play. She's adept at driving to the hoop, whether receiving the ball or making cuts Her impressive performance against the formidable defense of South Carolina indicates that, despite her shorter stature, she has the potential to compete at the WNBA level. Her ability to consistently score is undeniable.

11. New York Liberty: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA

Charisma Osborne's performance has been moderate this season, with an average of 14.1 points, as she recovers from a previous shoulder sprain. However, she compensates with solid contributions in other areas, averaging 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Osborne's defensive skills could significantly bolster the Liberty's backcourt, particularly addressing the defensive challenges observed in the WNBA Finals.

12. Los Angeles Sparks: Hailey Van Lith, guard, LSU

Hailey Van Lith's move from Louisville to LSU saw a decrease in her scoring, with her averaging a career-low 12.2 points per game. However, she's compensating with enhanced playmaking, recording a personal best of 5.0 assists per game. Her evolving skills as a point guard promise to be valuable in the professional arena. For LA, selecting a guard like Van Lith, especially after a frontcourt-focused lottery pick, would be strategically sound.

Other players to watch

1. Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech: Kitley is known for her scoring and rebounding abilities, averaging impressive stats that make her a top prospect for the WNBA draft.

2. Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State: Sheldon’s defensive skills and improved shooting make her an attractive candidate. Her ability to fit into systems that prioritize strong defense and efficient three-point shooting is notable.

3. Te-Hina Paopao, guard, South Carolina: Known for her exceptional offensive skills, particularly in the pick-and-roll and as a spot-up shooter, Paopao could be a valuable addition to a WNBA team.

It looks like the Indiana Fever potentially lead the charge in the WNBA draft with Caitlin Clark next year. These top college players offer a blend of offensive expertise and defensive skills, promising an exciting future for the WNBA.