The Indiana Fever’s new era has come, and Aliyah Boston is the poster girl in the middle of it all.

The WNBA’s first overall pick of the 2023 Draft had rough losses in their first two games against the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty. However, things may be starting to change now as the Fever won against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Elite performances from NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, and Boston helped Indiana cement the win.

In line with the victory, the Fever snapped their 20-game losing streak, which was one of the longest in WNBA history, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Tulsa Shock in 2011 also had the same record. The pressure was on for Boston and the Fever as they were a loss away from being the sole team on the wrong side of history.

Unlike most WNBA rookies, Aliyah Boston made an instant impact on the team. Boston notched 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field. She added seven rebounds to her tally in a veteran-like performance for Indiana.

Moreover, Boston got reinforcements as the Fever came alive. NaLyssa Smith took center stage in scoring, as she racked up 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Smith knocked down three out of the five shots she took from deep, all while crashing the boards on defense en route to 11 defensive rebounds out of her total of 12.

Despite a cold shooting night, Kelsey Mitchell also contributed on offense. Her 15 points were huge as she was the second option for the team against the Dream. However, shooting 5-of-19 on the floor leaves a lot to be desired for her game.

The Fever face the Connecticut Sun next. Can they remain hot after their first win of the season?