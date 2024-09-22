The Indiana Fever are having their best season in years. Indiana is in the playoff for the first time since 2016 and will play their first game against Connecticut on Sunday. The Fever are also stoked to have rookie Caitlin Clark playing in rare form.

Fever head coach Christie Sides explained how proud she is of Clark for where she finished in the WNBA's MVP voting.

“I mean, Caitlin is special,” Sides said when asked about Caitlin Clark's impact on the Indiana Fever this season. “Everybody knows that, she's been special. She came into the best league in the world, the best women's basketball league in the world. She found her footing. She's continued to get better. She's put herself in position to be called one of the best players in the league. That's incredible for a rookie.”

Clark finished fourth in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson (who won unanimously), Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart. Her Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell also appeared on the MVP voting list.

Clark is not the only talented rookie Sides has coached. However, she is probably the best of the bunch.

“I coached Elena Delle Donne,” Sides continued, “who was another rookie who got put in the MVP category her first year. But Caitlin is doing extraordinary things, she's unique. She's one of the reasons we're here today.”

The Fever will take on the Sun in the WNBA playoffs on Sunday in a best-of-three series.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award among other honors

Sunday has been a good day for Caitlin Clark, and the Fever haven't even played yet.

Caitlin Clark earned multiple honors as the WNBA announced multiple annual awards on Sunday. Clark was named the Associated Press 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year in a unanimous vote. She received each of the 15 available first-place votes.

Clark also earned AP All-WNBA First Team and AP All-Rookie Team honors.

“This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year,” Clark said, via The Associated Press. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

Clark has averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in her rookie season. She also shot 34.4% from behind the three-point line. Clark broke several records along the way, including the WNBA's single-season assists record.

Fever fans are hoping that Clark will lead Indiana to some rare postseason success.