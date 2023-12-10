For the first time ever, fans will have a chance to grab this LeBron James PE sneaker for retail. Check out our Sneaker news for details.

It's not every day that companies like Nike will re-release Player Exclusive sneakers to the public but for the first time ever, they'll bring back one of LeBron James' most sought-after sneakers. Originally made for the king in 2006 and cancelled before their return in 2022, the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Fruity Pebbles' will return in 2024. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Nowadays, it seems as every player in the NBA has their own Player Exclusive (PE) models. However, back in 2006, it was much more rare and PE's hardly ever released to the public like they do now. The Nike LeBron 4 first released in 2006 and instantly became one of the most unique silhouettes we've ever seen for a modern basketball shoe. James had some of his best highlights in the LeBron 4 and Nike decided to make him a ‘Fruity Pebbles' PE in honor of his favorite cereal.

The pair lived in sneaker lore for years and models became very hard to come by, often fetching more than $1,000 on the resale market. They were rumored to release during the 2022 holiday season, but a formal drop never came to fruition. With official photos out now, fans can expect this release to come in Spring 2024.

Official Look at the 'Fruity Pebbles' Nike LeBron 4 Retro Full Details HERE: https://t.co/60FD6zIUW2 pic.twitter.com/4Zl0z7lDLF — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 7, 2023

The iconic Nike LeBron 4 features a heavy leather upper that makes the shoes feel indestructible. While they're on the heavier side, they're one of the coolest-looking basketball shoes you'll ever see. The uppers are white leather with silver chrome accents. They're given contrasting purple laces to match the back heel tab.

The highlight is the Fruity Pebbles pattern on the midsole as well as the sockliner. The outsoles are translucent and are broken into each color of the sugary cereal. The shoes will also come in a special Fruity Pebbles branded Nike box and will follow the same specs from the original release. All in all, fans should be lining up outside to grab this historic sneaker for the first time.

While no hard release date has been announced just yet, rumors have swirled of a release date around February 24, 2024. They should be releasing on Nike SNKRS App and will come in full sizing for a retail tag of $250.

Will you be setting your alarm to grab a pair of these?